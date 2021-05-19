20:18

RESULT: MOTW PSG VS KIEL 34:28 (AGGREGATE: 63:59)

A commanding victory in the MOTW leads PSG to Cologne, as they beat Kiel by four goals on aggregate to clinch the first semi-final ticket up for grabs tonight.

20:13

Just over two minutes to the buzzer and a 33:28 lead for PSG. It seems to be all done and dusted now, and journalist Björn Pazen reminds us of some history that will continue with this result:

Since the premiere of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 tournaments in 2010, not a single team defended their title in the next year. There are only three teams that won the trophy more than once in Cologne: Kiel (2010, 2012, 2020), Barcelona (2011, 2015) and HC Vardar (2017, 2019). With Kiel’s elimination in Paris, they are the ninth defending champions to not make the return to Cologne.

20:11

We are into a nail-biting final few minutes of the MOTW, with the score still at 32:28 in PSG's favour. If Kiel manage to lose by two goals and the aggregate score is level, the German side will clinch the berth based on more away goals scored.

While Landin has delivered some huge saves in crunch time, Quenstedt played his role earlier. Enjoy one of his best moments below!

20:09

A huge save from Niklas Landin gives Kiel a critical chance with five minutes left, and Steffen Weinhold grabs that chance with a hammer ground shot that closes the gap a touch, to 32:28.

20:08

Six minutes remain, and Kiel have six goals to score to draw level. PSG currently lead the MOTW 32:26.

On aggregate, this means PSG are in front 61:57 — quite a comfortable distance for this stage and it's looking very much like we may be saying goodbye to the defending title holders...

20:00

A timeout is called by Kiel coach Filip Jicha as PSG stretch their lead to 29:24 with 11 minutes on the clock. With all the momentum on the French team's side, Kiel must find an answer now.

Landin is back on court in place of Quenstedt and the German team are playing seven-against-six in attack as they throw everything they have at PSG.

PSG's young players have been extremely impressive tonight, with Elohim Prandi and Nedim Remili on fire from the back court and Dylan Nahi delivering from the wing. Below, check out one of Remili's best actions so far.

19:56

Elohim Prandi is enjoying a huge performance tonight in the MOTW, with seven goals from seven shots so far. The back is playing a big role as PSG stretch their lead to 27:23. Is the dream of the defending champions slipping away?

Enjoy one of Prandi's best goals below!

19:51

At 24:22 in the 44th minute, Kiel are still chasing to close that pesky distance they cannot shake. Rune Dahmke has earned a penalty for the German side so we could be back to a one-goal game momentarily.

Below, the goal that has been one of the biggest highlights of the MOTW so far: an incredible spin from Dahmke himself.

19:49

It has not been the strongest day for either teams' keepers, and both THW Kiel and PSG have made changes between the posts. Dario Quenstedt is now in for Niklas Landin in the German side's goal and Yann Genty is on for PSG in place of Vincent Gerard.

19:45

With goals like this one below, Kiel are surely glad to have Sander Sagosen back in the ranks! The Norwegian back has scored six goals against his former club as PSG keep the upper hand at 22:21 in the 40th minute.

19:42

Five minutes into the second half, PSG are still in front, at 20:19, but a great save from Niklas Landin has just opened the door for Kiel to level the game...

Take a look at one of Landin's earlier saves below.

19:37

The MOTW returns for the second half! We are set for what is sure to be a fiery second period, with Kiel still mounting a comeback they hope will end with them grabbing the upper hand.

Below, check out one of PSG's top highlights from the first half.