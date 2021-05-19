Live blog: Commanding win takes PSG to Cologne
Eight teams, four tickets to Cologne: The EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 has now truly arrived at its business end. The second leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday will determine the teams that are going to compete at the EHF FINAL4 2021 on 12 and 13 June.
- just finished: MOTW PSG vs Kiel sees Paris book first EHF FINAL4 berth
- also on Wednesday: Flensburg vs Aalborg (20:45 CEST)
- two matches conclude quarter-final stage on Thursday: Veszprém vs Nantes (18:45 CEST) and Barça vs Brest (20:45 CEST)
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Wednesday evening
Wednesday 19 May
20:18
RESULT: MOTW PSG VS KIEL 34:28 (AGGREGATE: 63:59)
A commanding victory in the MOTW leads PSG to Cologne, as they beat Kiel by four goals on aggregate to clinch the first semi-final ticket up for grabs tonight.
20:13
Just over two minutes to the buzzer and a 33:28 lead for PSG. It seems to be all done and dusted now, and journalist Björn Pazen reminds us of some history that will continue with this result:
Since the premiere of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 tournaments in 2010, not a single team defended their title in the next year. There are only three teams that won the trophy more than once in Cologne: Kiel (2010, 2012, 2020), Barcelona (2011, 2015) and HC Vardar (2017, 2019). With Kiel’s elimination in Paris, they are the ninth defending champions to not make the return to Cologne.
20:11
We are into a nail-biting final few minutes of the MOTW, with the score still at 32:28 in PSG's favour. If Kiel manage to lose by two goals and the aggregate score is level, the German side will clinch the berth based on more away goals scored.
While Landin has delivered some huge saves in crunch time, Quenstedt played his role earlier. Enjoy one of his best moments below!
20:09
A huge save from Niklas Landin gives Kiel a critical chance with five minutes left, and Steffen Weinhold grabs that chance with a hammer ground shot that closes the gap a touch, to 32:28.
20:08
Six minutes remain, and Kiel have six goals to score to draw level. PSG currently lead the MOTW 32:26.
On aggregate, this means PSG are in front 61:57 — quite a comfortable distance for this stage and it's looking very much like we may be saying goodbye to the defending title holders...
20:00
A timeout is called by Kiel coach Filip Jicha as PSG stretch their lead to 29:24 with 11 minutes on the clock. With all the momentum on the French team's side, Kiel must find an answer now.
Landin is back on court in place of Quenstedt and the German team are playing seven-against-six in attack as they throw everything they have at PSG.
PSG's young players have been extremely impressive tonight, with Elohim Prandi and Nedim Remili on fire from the back court and Dylan Nahi delivering from the wing. Below, check out one of Remili's best actions so far.
19:56
Elohim Prandi is enjoying a huge performance tonight in the MOTW, with seven goals from seven shots so far. The back is playing a big role as PSG stretch their lead to 27:23. Is the dream of the defending champions slipping away?
Enjoy one of Prandi's best goals below!
19:51
At 24:22 in the 44th minute, Kiel are still chasing to close that pesky distance they cannot shake. Rune Dahmke has earned a penalty for the German side so we could be back to a one-goal game momentarily.
Below, the goal that has been one of the biggest highlights of the MOTW so far: an incredible spin from Dahmke himself.
19:49
It has not been the strongest day for either teams' keepers, and both THW Kiel and PSG have made changes between the posts. Dario Quenstedt is now in for Niklas Landin in the German side's goal and Yann Genty is on for PSG in place of Vincent Gerard.
19:45
With goals like this one below, Kiel are surely glad to have Sander Sagosen back in the ranks! The Norwegian back has scored six goals against his former club as PSG keep the upper hand at 22:21 in the 40th minute.
19:42
Five minutes into the second half, PSG are still in front, at 20:19, but a great save from Niklas Landin has just opened the door for Kiel to level the game...
Take a look at one of Landin's earlier saves below.
19:37
The MOTW returns for the second half! We are set for what is sure to be a fiery second period, with Kiel still mounting a comeback they hope will end with them grabbing the upper hand.
Below, check out one of PSG's top highlights from the first half.
19:22
HALF-TIME UPDATE: MOTW PSG VS KIEL 16:15 (AGGREGATE 45:46)
We go to the break with PSG in front in the MOTW, but Kiel holding the edge on aggregate. With only one goal separating the teams in the race for the EHF FINAL4, there is no doubt we have a nail-biting 30 minutes ahead to see the first ticket to Cologne decided!
19:19
Inside the last four minutes of the opening half, PSG keep the upper hand as Hansen nets his second to put the score at 15:13.
Hansen's PSG teammate Elohim Prandi is leading the charge for his side so far, with four goals. On Kiel's side, Niclas Ekberg has notched up five goals so far.
19:11
20 minutes in and Kiel are still fighting to level the game, with PSG holding the edge at 10:9.
Earlier, the French side created a lead as clear as three goals courtesy this superb combo from Luc Steins to EHF Champions League 2020/21 All-star Team Best Young Player nominee Dylan Nahi.
18:53
At the five-minute mark, PSG open a two-goal lead at 5:3 off a penalty from Mikkel Hansen.
In the first leg, Kiel had to fight back from an early deficit, taking the lead for the first time inside the last 13 minutes of the game. Will we see the same pattern today or will PSG hold on to this early advantage?
18:46
THROW OFF IN PARIS: MOTW PSG VS KIEL
We have lift off! The second-leg quarter-finals are officially underway, as PSG and THW Kiel start the Match of the Week.
18:39
It is almost time for the opening whistle on the MOTW in Paris! Remember, Kiel enter the game with a two-goal lead on aggregate, 31:29.
18:24
Eight teams are just 60 minutes from the pinnacle title-deciding weekend, the EHF FINAL4 2021 — and all four quarter-final ties are open, with the clearest score line at just five goals.
18:05
Time for a closer look at some key facts surrounding the MOTW!
THW Kiel won the first leg at home last Wednesday, 31:29, thanks to a spectacular ending and 10 goals from Norwegian right back Harald Reinkind. The first-leg defeat was the first for Paris against Kiel in the Champions League since 2016.
Kiel have not won a Champions League game in Paris since 2014 (27:25). Only two teams managed to win a European game in the Coubertin arena since that day: Barça and Flensburg.
Kiel’s biggest defeat in the Champions League was in 2017, when they travelled to Paris for the last game of the group phase and lost 24:42.
Kiel line player Patrick Wiencek suffered a broken fibula in the first leg and will not be playing.
17:50
The Match of the Week, PSG vs THW Kiel, is less than one hour from throw off — and it will not be long before we know the first semi-finalists of the 2020/21 season!
One eagerly awaited return expected tonight is Sander Sagosen, after the Kiel back was absent from the first leg. Sagosen aims to return to the EHF FINAL4 with THW to defend the title, but will need to make it past his former team, on their home court, to do it.
17:00
16:54
The late game tonight also includes a German team - SG Flensburg-Handewitt. However, contrary to Kiel, Flensburg will start with a five-goal deficit as they lost the first leg 26:21 in Denmark following an outstanding performance from Aalborg Håndbold.
While Aalborg are now in a strong position to earn their first ever EHF FINAL4 berth, Flensburg coach Maik Machulla knows that his team is still in with a chance.
"Aalborg have a top team, I was aware of that, but now we have to strike back. We proved in Bundesliga matches that we can make up a six- or seven-goal deficit,” Machulla told EHF journalist Björn Pazen in this feature.
16:45
We throw off in two hours' time with the Match of the Week: Paris Saint-Germain Handball host THW Kiel as the French side try to make up a two-goal deficit against the defending champions from Germany.
PSG young left wing Dylan Nahi, who netted eight times last week, believes that his team can turn the tide in their home arena, which will be partly filled with 800 spectators.
"No matter what, Kiel might be ahead at the break of the confrontation, but we want to be one goal ahead at the end," Nahi told EHF journalist Kevin Domas in this feature.
16:16
Wow, where to start?! Four great matches coming up, nicely spread over two nights so you won't miss a single ball. Read our preview to find details on all four matches.
If you missed last week's first-leg action, here is the schedule with a reminder of how things panned out and what each club needs to go through:
Wednesday:
- 18:45 CEST - MOTW - PSG vs Kiel > first leg 29:31
- 20:45 CEST - Flensburg vs Aalborg > first leg 21:26
Thursday:
- 18:45 CEST - Veszprém vs Nantes > first leg 28:32
- 20:45 CEST - Barça vs Brest > first leg 33:29
16:00
Four tickets to all EHF Champions League players' favourite travel destination are up for grabs on Wednesday and Thursday: Which teams book that coveted trip to Cologne and which teams will have to stay at home?
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog! We are going to cover the all-decisive second leg of the quarter-final as we are going to find out the quartet that qualifies for the EHF FINAL4 2021 in LANXESS arena on 12/13 June.
Make sure you don't go anywhere tonight or tomorrow evening, as we are in for a real treat. This is our mouth-watering schedule: