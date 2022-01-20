Spain dominate Germany to extend winning run

Spain look like prime contenders for a third EHF EURO title, verifying their credentials with a clear 29:23 win against Germany, as group II of the main round threw off in the Ondrej Nepela Aréna in Bratislava.

The reigning champions now lead the group, with four points, two points more than Germany, Russia and Sweden.

GROUP II

Germany vs Spain 23:29 (12:14)

Spain extended their unbeaten run at the EHF EURO to 16 games, dating back to Croatia 2018, while also securing their sixth win a row, three games shy of their all-time record in the competition

with goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas starring between the posts and saving 16 shots throughout the game, Spain went on a 10:2 run between the 21st and the 39th minutes, basically sealing the win

right wing Ferran Sole spearheaded a 7:0 unanswered partial for Spain just as the second half started, scoring three times

Spain’s defence contained Germany, the top attack in the preliminary round, with 95 goals in three games, to their lowest amount of goals scored at the EHF EURO 2022

‘Los Hispanos’ relied once again on their superb back line, with Agustin Casado scoring five goals and dishing nine assists, while the Grundfos Player of the Match, Antonio Garcia Robledo, adding three goals and dishing six assists



Spain shut Germany’s attack down

Germany recorded their best-ever start at the EHF EURO, with three wins in three games, but their preliminary round memories were quickly erased by an outstanding defensive display by the reigning European champions, underlining once again Jordi Ribera’s philosophy of defence first.

Make no mistake, Germany, who were limited to 53 per cent efficiency in attack and turned the ball over a whopping 14 times, were no pushovers, despite their flurry of absences from the team, but Spain truly dominated the game, as they push to earn a semi-finals berth.

Spain are now one of the only four sides that remain unbeaten in the competition, as Russia and Germany lost their first games in Bratislava on Thursday, and will eye to extend their lead in the group when they face Russia on Friday. Germany meet Norway in what could prove to be the decisive game for their fate in the competition.