Spain prevail as five more teams qualify for EHF EURO 2024
Sunday was an action-packed day at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualification, featuring as many as 12 matches in seven groups. Five teams – Romania, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Montenegro – extended their winning streaks, which helped them book tickets to the final tournament. Besides, Norway maintained their perfect record at the EHF EURO Cup Women, beating Austria away in Innsbruck.
We are not happy because we wanted to win, but this is sport. I don’t know what happened when we had that lead and Romania came back, and won this match. I want to thank these amazing fans and full stands in Koprivnica, It was really nice to play in this atmosphere.
I'm really proud of my team. We won two games against Croatia this week. And it was really important for us to win those games because we have a lot of new, young players and I am really happy for them. There is a great future for our team because we have nine great young players. Future is good and I am very happy.
We had set two goals, to get our first win in EURO qualifiers and then to take third place. We achieved both of them. In previous years we did not even dare to think that we might qualify for a final stage, but the girls with their passion and competitiveness make us dream.
We are almost through to the EHF EURO, and it was our major goal to take two convincing victories against Slovakia to remain on top of our group. I am satisfied with the speed we played with in attack, and how little tactical measures we had trained worked on the court. It was a good preparation for us for the upcoming six matches in April. We know the task we have to focus on – so the whole week was a success.
We decided to keep up the high tempo and this was the key today. Also, I’m happy with the performance of the goalkeeper, Rinka, and I think both Yara and Rinka played very good.
Last week we did a great job, but today we lost. Holland way better so it was clear. They ran better, they have a better goalkeeper and a better defence. If we want to be close to them, we need to be on our maximum.
I'm very happy because I asked my team to stay focused throughout the match and I'm happy that they played with a desire to play and have fun and give a good performance in front of our spectators. We played with a group full of new additions, and we have many players who despite important absences have demonstrated that they can play well for the national team.
We're happy to obtain the ticket for the next European Championship today. Of course, we have two more matches in this qualification, but now we have time to think about the Olympic qualification in April".
I told the girls it wouldn't be easy, because Serbia is a great team and has players who know how to play and slow down the pace. I told the girls to get ready to play persistent defence, but in the first half we conceded goals we shouldn't have. In the second half, we played better in defensively, but in attack we did not use some chances to break away to a bigger difference.
The crowd was great in both Zrenjanin and Podgorica, everything took place in a sporting atmosphere. Two great games, and we don't have experience, nor many players who play in the Champions League. We are sad that we did not take a point from these two matches, and the goal difference is minus two, but I am proud of the team because it was a question of how long we would last.