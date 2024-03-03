Portugal vs Finland 38:22 (21:11)

Portugal needed a win to keep their hopes of reaching the EHF EURO 2024 alive, and they were dominant during the entire match against Finland, ultimately adding two points to their tally. The home team enjoyed a good start, opening a 6:2 lead in the seventh minute, and the Finns, who had struggled in attack in their previous matches, were unable to find solutions again. The Portuguese goalkeeper Isabel Góis made nine saves already in the first half, powering her team to a comfortable 21:11 lead. And while the game was more balanced early in the second half, then Portugal enjoyed a 6:1 run to extend their lead to 15 goals. Right wing Patrícia Rodrigues was their best scorer with eight goals, as her team took a big win.

GROUP 4

France vs Slovenia 41:22 (19:9)

The reigning world and Olympic champions France demonstrated their fire power again, hitting the 40-goal mark in the home encounter against Slovenia. The hosts opened a 6:2 lead 10 minutes into the match, and they continued to fire from all cylinders afterwards. Laura Glauser had a 50 per cent save rate in the first half, propelling her team to a double-digit lead at the break, 19:9. After the restart, Slovenia somewhat improved their attack, yet the French team continued to dominate on the court and cruised to a commanding 19-goal win, as Chloé Valentini and Tamara Horacek scored eight goals each.

Italy vs Latvia 43:8 (21:3)

Italy had enjoyed a big advantage in the reverse fixture, winning it 32:14, and now they were even more dominant and claimed their biggest ever win at the EHF EURO Qualifiers, by 35 goals. Latvia were limited to just three goals in the first half and eight goals throughout the match, as both goalkeepers of the home team impressed with their statistics: Francesca Luchin saved 14 shots for a 82 per cent efficiency, and Maddalena Cabrini recorded 11 saves (69 per cent). Latvia's top scorers Linda Kanepe and Arina Zaharane netted just twice each, and Italy, whose line player Aurora Gislimberti scored six goals, had no problems clinching their second straight win.