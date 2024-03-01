Five more teams can qualify as round 4 concludes
While Denmark already sealed their spot at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in the midweek round 3, more teams can book their ticket in round 4 this weekend. After Sweden on Saturday, France, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain could do so on Sunday.
The first game on Wednesday we treated like the first half, and on Sunday we have the second half. We coped well for the most part both in defence and attack, regularly putting out what we worked on. We have to see what went well and what didn't and fix it, so we can make it two wins in a row.
The qualification is assured if we win, and the first place too. Now, we don't want to waste any moments of work, we want to show authority in all games. Slovenia will have nothing to lose on Sunday, and it will be a new challenge for us, but we will be ready.
Italy are a very young team, but with a great desire to emerge. Our goal, in a group with two very strong teams like France and Slovenia, is to gain the third place and remain in the running for qualification, but also to take advantage of every international match to grow and improve.
We always look forward to playing home games in the good atmosphere in Tórshavn. From the first game against Luxembourg, we will look to develop our game further as the competition enters its decisive last rounds and hopefully we can still be in the race for a place at the EHF EURO in the last upcoming rounds in April.