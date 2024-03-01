Five more teams can qualify as round 4 concludes

On paper, Romania face the most difficult challenge, playing an away match in group 1 against Croatia, the bronze medallists from the 2020 tournament. Montenegro, Sweden, Spain, France and the Netherlands are all featuring on their home courts, ready to punch their tickets.

In the EHF EURO Cup, Austria hope to bounce back from their huge 43:22 midweek defeat in Norway when they host the reigning European champions in Sunday's Highlight Match.

GROUP 1

Croatia vs Romania

Sunday 3 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Romania can seal an EHF EURO 2024 berth with a draw or a win against Croatia, after starting the group with three wins in a row

Romania have now won 43 of their 63 matches in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, and can tie their best winning run in history, six matches in a row, set between March 2018 and October 2021

in the first match between the two sides in this group, Romania took a convincing 26:24 win last Wednesday, despite not having Cristina Neagu and Crina Pintea in their roster, who both retired from the national team

after three rounds, Romania have the fifth best attack in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, with 107 goals scored

Romania have won six of the nine mutual encounters against Croatia, with the last four matches split between the two teams

Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sunday 3 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV