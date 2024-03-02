20240302 SWE ISL 4
EHF EURO

Sweden secure EHF EURO berth; Ukraine add third win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
02 March 2024, 19:50

Group 7 leaders Sweden defeated Iceland for the second time this week as round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers began. The 37:23 victory saw them book their ticket to the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Ukraine also made a step closer to the final tournament, as they beat Israel in group 2, while in group 8, the already qualified Denmark ended their qualification tournament with a win over Poland.

  • in the Highlight Match, the Danes scored 39 goals and ended their qualification campaign with a 100 per cent record
  • Sweden beat Iceland with nearly the same score as on Wednesday, when they won 37:24 away from home
  • the Swedes celebrated their sixth straight victory and tied their best-ever winning streak at the EHF EURO qualifiers
  • Karina Soskyda led the Ukrainian attack with five goals, helping her team to beat Israel for the second time in a week
  • at the EHF EURO 2024 Cup, a 46 per cent save efficiency by Kinga Janurik propelled Hungary to their third straight win, 35:27 in Switzerland

GROUP 2

Ukraine vs Israel 32:28 (19:14)

Just two days after winning the reverse fixture in a tight battle (28:27), Ukraine claimed a more comfortable victory and took a step closer towards qualifying for the EHF EURO 2024. It was Israel's Mor Shaul who opened the score on Saturday, but it was her team's only lead throughout the 60 minutes. It did not take long for Ukraine to seize the initiative, and although Israel hit back to draw level at 9:9, the Ukrainians then enjoyed a 4:0 run and boasted a five-goal advantage at the break. Israeli left back Shira Eden Vakrat rose to prominence in the second half, scoring both from penalty shots and open play for a match total of seven, but her team failed to cut the deficit to fewer than three goals. Ukraine did better as a team, and while their best scorer Karina Soskyda netted just five times, six more players scored three to four goals each.

20240302 UKR ISR Nesterenko Quote
The game was nervous from the first to the last minute. We were constantly ahead in the score, but it doesn't change anything. Just like in the first game, the turning point happened in the second half. The Israelis started to catch up, and we started to make mistakes. But we survived and got two points and that's the main thing. We are very happy that we won. We are gaining experience and we will play better and better, and there will be more victories.
Valeriia Nesterenko
Left back, Ukraine

GROUP 7

Sweden vs Iceland 37:23 (18:11)

In Karlskrona, Iceland stunned the home side in the opening minutes, as they led 4:0 before Elon Hansson scored Sweden's opening goal five and a half minutes into the game. A bit later, the visitors still led by four goals, 8:4, but then the Swedes used a 6:0 run to pull in front and went on to dominate. Their defence with Linn Blohm in the middle improved a lot, while Johanna Bundsen made eight saves in the first half, lifting her team to a seven-goal lead. In the second half, Tomas Axner rotated his squad, as his team maintained a firm control of the game, so as many as 13 Swedish players put their names on the scoresheet. Mathilda Lundström and Nina Dano became their top scorers with six goals, helping their team to book a EHF EURO ticket.

20240302 SWE ISL Dano Quote
It feels great that we’re already qualified to the European Championship. We’re really looking forward to it.
Nina Dano
Right back, Sweden

GROUP 8

Highlight Match: Denmark vs Poland 39:31 (22:13)

Although Denmark had already qualified for the EHF EURO, they were determined to maintain a perfect record in qualification and took their last match in group 8 seriously. And while Poland had a decent start to the game and led a few times, it did not take long for the home team to take the match under their control. Thanks to fast attacks and solid defence, the Danes enjoyed an eight-goal lead at half-time, hardly leaving Poland a realistic chance for a comeback. In the second half, the hosts continued to dominate, and in the end, 13 of their players netted at least once, with Kristina Jörgensen being a top scorer with seven goals. Notably, Magda Baslam scored nine for Poland, but her team lost, and a double-header against Kosovo in April will now be crucial for them.

20240302 DEN POL Jensen Quote
We played a great match here at our home court, in front of 4,700 Danish fans, which was a great experience for us. I think the Polish team did a great job on Wednesday when we played against them in the first leg, and today we had a very good offence, and that was good to see because we struggled a bit in the first match. Today was a whole lot better.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Denmark
20240302 DEN POL Kobylinska Quote
Today we had problems in the defence, but I also have to say that Denmark brought much bigger speed in the first half, and we had problems to come back in the defence, so we could score more goals in the counter-attack. In the attack we had a problem with Sandra Toft in the first half, she did a really good performance. But still I think in the attack we did a good job.
Monika Kobylinska
Right back, Poland
EHF EURO Cup

Switzerland vs Hungary 27:35 (16:17)

Following a 12-goal defeat in Tatabanya on Wednesday, Switzerland hoped to take revenge three days later at home in Gümligen, and the first half suggested that they had a chance. Tabea Schmid was their main attacking power, and her three consecutive goals helped the home team to pull in front 15:14 in the 24th minute. However, an impact by Petra Simon saw Hungary hitting back and leading by one goal at half-time. And after the restart, the visitors extended their lead, as the trio of Petra Vamos, Csenge Kuczora and Simon was unstoppable, ultimately scoring 23 of the visitors' 35 goals. And goalkeeper Kinga Janurik was another heroine of the match, making 12 saves for a 46 per cent save rate.

20240302 DEN POL 1St Half 1183
