Sweden secure EHF EURO berth; Ukraine add third win

Group 7 leaders Sweden defeated Iceland for the second time this week as round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers began. The 37:23 victory saw them book their ticket to the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Ukraine also made a step closer to the final tournament, as they beat Israel in group 2, while in group 8, the already qualified Denmark ended their qualification tournament with a win over Poland.