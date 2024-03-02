EHF EURO
Sweden secure EHF EURO berth; Ukraine add third win
Group 7 leaders Sweden defeated Iceland for the second time this week as round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers began. The 37:23 victory saw them book their ticket to the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.
Ukraine also made a step closer to the final tournament, as they beat Israel in group 2, while in group 8, the already qualified Denmark ended their qualification tournament with a win over Poland.
The game was nervous from the first to the last minute. We were constantly ahead in the score, but it doesn't change anything. Just like in the first game, the turning point happened in the second half. The Israelis started to catch up, and we started to make mistakes. But we survived and got two points and that's the main thing. We are very happy that we won. We are gaining experience and we will play better and better, and there will be more victories.
It feels great that we’re already qualified to the European Championship. We’re really looking forward to it.
We played a great match here at our home court, in front of 4,700 Danish fans, which was a great experience for us. I think the Polish team did a great job on Wednesday when we played against them in the first leg, and today we had a very good offence, and that was good to see because we struggled a bit in the first match. Today was a whole lot better.
Today we had problems in the defence, but I also have to say that Denmark brought much bigger speed in the first half, and we had problems to come back in the defence, so we could score more goals in the counter-attack. In the attack we had a problem with Sandra Toft in the first half, she did a really good performance. But still I think in the attack we did a good job.