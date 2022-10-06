Strong second half puts Magdeburg on winning track

SC Magdeburg enjoyed the comforts of home against a Wisla Plock side that has failed to claim a point on the road in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season.

Wisla kept pace for the first half, scoring efficiently thanks to their Russian duo, Dmitry Zhitnikov and Sergei Kosorotov. Their momentum only lasted 30 minutes, though, as Magdeburg upped their defensive level after the break, helped by their goalkeeper Mike Jensen and his 11 saves.

After taking a six-goal advantage, the German side remained focused to cruise away and win, their third in the Champions League this season.

GROUP A :

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 33:27 (17:16)

only one team managed to take a two-goal advantage in the first half, Wisla Plock, thanks to their Russian duo of Kosorotov and Zhitnikov

Mike Jensen’s arrival on the court changed the course of the game, though. The Danish goalkeeper made two important saves in the first half before really stepping into the spotlight after the break

Jensen put his team on track to score easy goals on fastbreak by not conceding a goal for seven minutes to take a five-goal advantage at the 37th minute

three players scored eight goals in the game : Gisli Kristjansson and Kay Smits for Magdeburg and Lovro Mihic for Plock

Magdeburg are now second in the group with six points, while Plock remain fourth with four points

⛔️ @SCMagdeburg goalkeeper Mike Jensen has absolutely no fear of a fast break #ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/Uv4z4x6R16 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 6, 2022

The half-time makes the difference for Magdeburg

If both teams failed to seize the initiative in the first half, Magdeburg created a gap soon after half-time.

With Mike Jensen making crucial saves and even scoring a goal, the hosts took an immediate six-goal advantage in 10 minutes. Smits and Mertens scored twice each, to help their team create a break that would prove decisive.

