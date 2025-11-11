Adapting the game

As the Polish line player highlighted, his height makes him a special player on the court. Because you would not play with him the same way as you would with another, not-as-tall, line player. But looking at his stat sheets — as he was once again among the best scorers of the EHF Champions League last season with 104 goals, after taking the top scorer crown in 2023/24 with 112 strikes — his teammates in Paris know exactly how to play with him.

“I feel like here, in Paris, the game and my teammates adapted to me more than the other way around. Like, I can read the ball really well, but I can also read the game well too,” he explains. “There is no point in being a line player and running around, creating a mess and closing up open spaces for your teammates. It is important that you understand what goes on in the game.”

Syprzak shares a special responsibility on the court with, for example, Luc Steins, as both can find each other almost with their eyes closed. As the Polish star puts it, trust is very important for every player to shine: “The best thing about this sport is that success never belongs to one person. I might score the goal, but someone first had to trust me.”