Six teams extend perfect streaks; first wins for Sesvete and Fredericia

EHF / Courtney Gahan
11 November 2025, 22:55

Round 3 of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches on Tuesday saw table leaders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, SAH - Aarhus, FC Porto, MT Melsungen, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and TWH Kiel all extend their perfect streaks to three victories. IFK Kristianstad also remained unbeaten, though they do not count the maximum of six points as they have played one draw.

Although Sävehof have yet to win, they only lost for the first time in round 3, as both their earlier games ended in draws. On Tuesday night, they had their first defeat at the hands of Hannover, 27:25.

In Group F, MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje earned their first win, defeating FENIX Toulouse 32:31 after holding off a late charge from the French side. In group G, Fredericia Håndboldklub also took their first victory, beating TATRAN Prešov 34:27.

Five teams — Toulouse, Knattspyrnufélagið Fram, BSV Bern, HF Karlskrona and AHC Potaissa Turda — recorded their third loss in three matches and continue the wait for their first points of the group matches.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP G

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 27:25 (15:12)

Hannover withstood a late comeback from Sävehof to take their third victory of the group matches and keep the Swedish side waiting for their first win. A strong start from both goalkeepers — Joel Birlehm for Hannover and Arvid Norén for Sävehof — made for a low-scoring opening, with only five goals in the first 10 minutes. Just before the 20-minute mark, Hannover opened the first score line of two goals, at 8:6, and that marked the start of their path to victory. Norén continued with solid form and his partner between the posts Oscar Sävinger saved a penalty in the 23rd minute, keeping the score at 10:7, but Birlehm was now winning the battle in goal.

By the 40th minute, the German team had stretched their lead to five, 21:16. A change in Sävehof’s goal for Sävinger to come in marked a turning point for the Swedish team, as he saved nine of the 14 shots that came his way, making Hannover’s progress to the finish line slow — but the German team had a clear enough lead to hold on for the win.

Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

GROUP H

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 29:30 (12:16)

After a thrilling clash, Kadetten became the first to defeat Nexe thanks to a last-gasp goal from match top scorer Luka Maros. After a level opening, Nexe made the most of a two-minute suspension for Kadetten back Patrik Martinovic. Tin Lucin created the first two-goal distance of the match at 5:3 in the ninth minute and the home side increased the gap to three two minutes later. But once back to full strength, the Swiss team reduced the deficit, levelled the game at 6:6 just past the 15-minute mark, and took control. Driven by Maros, who scored Kadetten’s first three goals in the game and reached a tally of six by half-time, the visitors created a comfortable lead for the break.

Both sides changed to more offensive defence in the second half and for Nexe it made all the difference — Maros was initially quietened and the Croatian team charged back, coming within one goal at 19:18 for Kadetten after 10 minutes played and finally equalising at 22:22 in the 48th. The race to the buzzer was as tight as can be, and it was Maros who secured the win as he struck for his ninth with one second on the clock.

RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe
RK Nexe

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:33 (13:18)

Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 35:32 (20:18)

GROUP B

Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 25:38 (11:16)

BSV Bern (SUI) vs THW Kiel (GER) 27:35 (16:18)

GROUP C

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 27:45 (11:17)

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 29:34 (12:18)

GROUP D

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs FC Porto (POR) 25:29 (12:14)

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) 40:25 (23:11)

GROUP E

MT Melsungen (GER) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN) 33:27 (15:15)

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 32:34 (18:18)

GROUP F

MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje (CRO) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA) 32:31 (18:15)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 32:31 (14:11)

GROUP G

TATRAN Prešov (SVK) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) 27:34 (15:13)

GROUP H

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) 25:28 (13:8)

Action Foto / Mihaela Ionela Bobar
Action Foto / Mihaela Ionela Bobar
Ewa Gros
Ewa Gros
Rafał Jakubowicz
Rafał Jakubowicz
Nikolai Lehmann
Nikolai Lehmann
OvyDrag
OvyDrag
Vid Ponikvar / SPORTIDA
Vid Ponikvar / SPORTIDA
Magnus Stenseth
Magnus Stenseth
Richi Brandenberger
Richi Brandenberger
Alina Kaesler
Alina Kaesler
Hakan Erwing
Hakan Erwing
Petar Rimac
Petar Rimac
Peter Lindström
Peter Lindström
Viktor Zamborsky
Viktor Zamborsky
Maja Nastić
Maja Nastić

main image © Jan Guenther / TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

DSC 7064 HD PSG
