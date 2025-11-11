Although Sävehof have yet to win, they only lost for the first time in round 3, as both their earlier games ended in draws. On Tuesday night, they had their first defeat at the hands of Hannover, 27:25.

In Group F, MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje earned their first win, defeating FENIX Toulouse 32:31 after holding off a late charge from the French side. In group G, Fredericia Håndboldklub also took their first victory, beating TATRAN Prešov 34:27.

Five teams — Toulouse, Knattspyrnufélagið Fram, BSV Bern, HF Karlskrona and AHC Potaissa Turda — recorded their third loss in three matches and continue the wait for their first points of the group matches.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP G

Hannover withstood a late comeback from Sävehof to take their third victory of the group matches and keep the Swedish side waiting for their first win. A strong start from both goalkeepers — Joel Birlehm for Hannover and Arvid Norén for Sävehof — made for a low-scoring opening, with only five goals in the first 10 minutes. Just before the 20-minute mark, Hannover opened the first score line of two goals, at 8:6, and that marked the start of their path to victory. Norén continued with solid form and his partner between the posts Oscar Sävinger saved a penalty in the 23rd minute, keeping the score at 10:7, but Birlehm was now winning the battle in goal.

By the 40th minute, the German team had stretched their lead to five, 21:16. A change in Sävehof’s goal for Sävinger to come in marked a turning point for the Swedish team, as he saved nine of the 14 shots that came his way, making Hannover’s progress to the finish line slow — but the German team had a clear enough lead to hold on for the win.