Ten Holte: “Nobody expected us to get so many points”

At Dortmund, Ten Holte mainly was a back-up for Duijndam and for German national team goalkeeper Isabell Roch. She additionally played for second division side TuS Lintfort last season in order to get more minutes on court.

But both Duijndam (Thüringer HC) and Roch (SCM Ramnicu Valcea) have left the club last summer. Dortmund signed another German international, 24-year-old Madita Kohorst from TuS Metzingen, to team up with Ten Holte for a young goalkeeper duo.

Ten Holte set the tone for the season so far as she had an outstanding save rate of over 47 percent in Dortmund’s first match against FTC, highlighted by a terrific last-second stop that salvaged the draw.

“In that match it all went very well. The team did well and was happy that I as the goalkeeper saved some important shots. That gave them even more confidence,” says Ten Holte, who also had high save rates of 27.8 and 31.6 per cent respectively in the following matches, against Buducnost and Brest.

Next up for Ten Holte is an intriguing game on Sunday, when CSM will bring Tess Wester to the Helmut Körnig Halle in Dortmund. Wester is the No. 1 goalkeeper in the Dutch national team, ahead of Duijndam and Ten Holte.

“Of course, it is special to play against a teammate from the national team. That certainly adds something to the match,” Ten Holte says.

“We want to get the points, so if I can stop a few more shots and help Dortmund win, that would be great. But in the end, it is not about me, it is about the team. I think it is going to be an interesting game. Because we are the surprise package of the season so far – and we like to keep it that way.”