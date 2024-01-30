THIS IS ME: Louise Burgaard

Today, wins are all about the pancakes.

Let me explain that to you. With Metz Handball, the club I have been playing for for almost five years, we do win a lot of games.

And it has become some kind of tradition for my husband, Andreas, to make some pancakes when I come home. To the point where my teammates have nicknamed him “Pancake Boy”.

You will not be surprised to learn that the pancakes he cooks are delicious and that they are getting better with every win.

Andreas is, to put it in a short sentence, the rock in my life.

I often say that he is the glue holding everything together and that I am the one tearing everything apart, and I’m really grateful that fate has put him in my way.

We started our relationship one month before I moved to Metz, in 2019, and we have never left each other since. He agreed to move to France with me quite early, and we got married last summer.

And frankly, I have never met anyone who has made me as happy as him.

But let’s talk about something else because I’ve said enough good things about him and I don’t want him to become too big-headed.

I’m just joking, of course.