This is me: Louise Burgaard

And I do like to think I am a much more balanced person now than I used to be.
Not everything is so black or white anymore. Sure, as you grow up, you cut some of the raw edges off. I have learned patience but I also managed to keep my values and to have a little bit more love for myself.
I did integrate the fact that you can’t be your best self every day and that this can even be valuable in the long term. You can have bad days, but for athletes, and in society even, it is rare for it to be accepted.
I will never be the stereotype of the athlete, the one that is always strong and never has failures.
I will never be Nikola Karabatic, Ivano Balic, Anja Andersen and Katrine Fruelund at the same time, as I once thought I could.
But in the end, I will be myself, and that’s the most important thing.
It is ok to show vulnerability.
It is ok to have a bad day, it is ok to have doubts.
Defeats are not ok, though.
If you wrote a This is Me episode with him, Andreas would tell you how horrible I can be after losing a match!
But I still wanted, in a way, to pass on some of my experiences to other athletes, good or bad. I wanted to inspire others, in a good way.
And if I have never been too good at taking pictures, Instagram was the way for me to do it.
I started doing a podcast, in which I spoke to other athletes and personalities in sports about how they became successful. There are a thousand ways to reach success, and I wanted to express them in this podcast.
Then I promoted it on my own Instagram, and that was it. There was no goal set, no minimum followers to reach. I wanted to share my experiences with the world, as simple as that.
And even though I closed that chapter eighteen months ago, I still get good feedback. I got some from athletes, but also from people that had no connection to handball.