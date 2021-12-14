This is Me: Roland Mikler

My story

I think, everywhere is the same: the smallest or the clumsiest child goes between the posts.

It was different for me as my father used be a goalkeeper in football and I remember picking up the feeling to be in the goal since my childhood.

So I went to a football practice, but they were full with goalkeepers and I was not the best on the field. However, I was in the right place at the right time when my cousin told me about handball courses he attended and I joined him. But what if there is a spot on the roster in football?

I showed signs of being good enough on the goal line and wanted to learn and evolve all the time. Do not get me wrong, I was and still a workhorse in practice. I did not choose to be goalkeeper because I am lazy. I chose this position because my wires are connected differently: I am happy, when others are sad. I am sad, when others are happy.

This is the goalkeepers’ life, regarding the sport.

Everything is about to stop the opponent. This is why I work.

And I worked a lot, I have to and I want to.