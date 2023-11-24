This is me: Thiagus Petrus

Most of the kids in my classroom played handball. And it was different. It was something entirely different. I did not know the rules. I knew nothing about handball, to be honest. But there I was, at 13 years old, starting to play handball and enjoying a new sport, which was totally different from football. You cannot hit the ball with your foot in handball, right? You lose possession!

First, it was all fun. But a career? One which would bring me to the top? Nah, that was too far-fetched in my mind. It would have been too much. Because, back then, handball was not so popular in Brazil. Money was scarce, there were many players, but not professional players, they were only playing at an amateur level. So, it was some luck and a good decision which brought me to the next level.

I moved to São Paulo, another huge city in Brazil, where I started playing for Pinheiros, one of the big clubs in the country. It was 2007, I was only 18 years old, and somewhere in my mind I knew that this is going to be my future. It was a huge step forward, it was something new, another new challenge for me.

I learnt a lot there. I have always wanted to learn. And it helped me a lot. But when the move to Spain happened, I knew that this was going to be the next step. After five years at Pinheiros, it was time to move on and try my hand in Europe. First, it was Spain, the place I live in now, but not at Barça - my first years there were at La Rioja.