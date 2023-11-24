Kindergarten handball is growing up

“Competition” is not a word that you will hear from coaches in kindergarten handball.

“The idea came to me 25 years ago, when I wanted my daughter – who was not really into sports – to do some kind of activity. It is all about letting your children develop in a safe environment, about letting them have fun and explore this sport,” says Vanessa Patucca-Bourgeais, one of the pioneers of BabyHand.

She started the activity at the club of Saint-Raphaël Var in the south of France, but meanwhile the French federation has more than 15,000 registered children playing kindergarten handball.

The successful growth has not gone unnoticed with other national federations and the EHF, who dedicated a webinar to kindergarten handball last year.

And kindergarten handball will also be one of the topics at the topics at the EHF Grassroots Convention in Munich on 14 January on the fringes of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

“We adapt handball for children, but we still want our activity to have a link with the sports. We have balls, we have goals, but we want it to be fun, which is why sometimes some of our teachers come from outside the handball world,” Patucca-Bourgeais says.

“I tried to have proper handball coaches with me during sessions, but they were really focused on the technique, which is not what we want.”