Top two dogs clash, hosts Germany under big pressure

France and Austria, the top two and the only unbeaten teams in main round group I, face off on Monday, with a semi-finals berth on the cards.

A fifth win in six matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 would see France safely through to the final weekend – unless Austria can spring yet another surprise on the competition.

Hosts Germany will be aiming to keep their dream alive, but they face a must-win match against Hungary, while Croatia and Iceland eye their first win in the group when they meet in the opener.