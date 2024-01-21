20240121

Top two dogs clash, hosts Germany under big pressure

21 January 2024, 11:00

France and Austria, the top two and the only unbeaten teams in main round group I, face off on Monday, with a semi-finals berth on the cards.

A fifth win in six matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 would see France safely through to the final weekend – unless Austria can spring yet another surprise on the competition.

Hosts Germany will be aiming to keep their dream alive, but they face a must-win match against Hungary, while Croatia and Iceland eye their first win in the group when they meet in the opener.

GROUP I

Croatia vs Iceland
Monday 22 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Croatia (one point) and Iceland (zero points) have only virtual chances of progression to the semi-finals with the loser of this match being mathematically out of contention
  • Croatia have missed captain Domagoj Duvnjak for the last two matches through illness, and have a two-match losing streak without him
  • among the main round participants, Iceland have scored the lowest number of goals in the first five rounds – 138
  • Iceland have lost the last three matches and are only two losses shy of their worst-ever losing streak at the EHF EURO, five matches, set in 2000
  • Iceland have met Croatia 12 times and won once. They have never secured a win at the EHF EURO, drawing one and losing five, including a 22:23 loss in the main round in 2022

France vs Austria
Monday 22 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • if they beat Austria, France will become only the second team in history to reach the 70-win milestone at the EHF EURO. Spain are the only other side to have clinched over 70 wins (76)
  • France and Austria are two of the three unbeaten teams after five rounds at the EHF EURO 2024, with the other being group II leaders Denmark
  • Austria’s goalkeeper Constantin Möstl leads the standings for the number of saves after five rounds, stopping 59 shots, more than France’s pair of Samir Bellahcene (30) and Remi Desbonnet (24) combined
  • four Austrian players – Lukas Hutecek (290 minutes), Sebastian Frimmel (278 minutes), Robert Weber (265 minutes) and Nikola Bilyk (256 minutes) – have spent the longest time on the court in the first five rounds of the EHF EURO 2024
  • the two sides have met 10 times, with France winning nine matches, including a 33:26 win in the preliminary round at the EHF EURO 2018

What they have showed on the court implies that we have a lot of respect for them. They beat Spain, they almost did the same thing with Germany. Yesterday they lost a point more than they snatched one. We are playing the team that is ranked right behind us, and that shows their quality.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
We have been able to beat big handball nations before, we took a point against Germany, but this is another level. France is a contender for the gold medal. Their players are like machines, the threat comes from every player, this will be very, very hard.
Ales Pajovic
Head coach, Austria

Germany vs Hungary
Monday 22 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with only two points midway through the main round, Germany face a must-win match against Hungary, as a loss would see them out of contention for a place in the semi-finals
  • Hungary, who have won four games out of five so far, are aiming for their first-ever place in the semi-finals and beating their best EHF EURO finish – sixth in 1998
  • German centre back Juri Knorr is the third best scorer in the competition after five rounds, with 36 goals, and has also provided 21 assists, having a direct hand in 41 per cent of Germany’s goals at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Hungary have already won four matches at the EHF EURO 2024, the first time in history when they reached this total in a single edition and as many as they won in 2020 and 2022 combined
  • Germany and Hungary have met four times at the EHF EURO, with Germany winning three times – including in 2004 and 2016 when they won the title. Their first meeting in 1996 was a draw

Our next game is Germany in Germany, so it's hard to say anything else than ‘let's see’. The only sure thing is that we will fight for the next two games, try to win them both and we'll see where it takes us. We really want to play the 5-6 final to get a chance to go to the Olympics, but if we can do better than that, then of course we will do it.
Máté Lékai
Centre back, Hungary

