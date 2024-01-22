Post-match flash quotes: main round group I, 22 January

COLOGNE - Comments from Croatia head coach Goran Perkovac (CRO), left back Zvonimir Srna (CRO), Iceland head coach Snorri Stein Guðjónsson (ISL), left wing Bjarki Mar Elisson (ISL) and goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson (ISL) after Iceland beat Croatia 35:30 in main round group I at the LANXESS arena on Monday.

CROATIA vs ICELAND

Goran Perkovac (CRO) – head coach, Croatia

On the defeat:

“They punished our mistakes today and we made a lot of mistakes, too much. I can’t understand how we could lose this game because everything was okay up until the second half. Too many lost chances, too many technical mistakes and in the end it was 35:30.”

On their performances in the EHF EURO:

“We have trouble in our games in this tournament because it was always the same, the opponent has nothing to do other than to punish our mistakes. It was a big problem in the last three games. I’m disappointed now but we have trouble to find reasons. I want to stay behind my team and say the responsibility for energy, for them not fighting enough is my responsibility and I stay behind my team.”

On the upcoming game against Germany:

“Like everybody, we want to win every game, did it for every game until now, but it can’t be a good situation to try to do something. Thirty thousands people against you, everybody is against you and to be against the best Germans is a big pressure.”

Zvonimir Srna (CRO) - left back

On the game:

"We can't be happy about our performance and the result, of course. We fought for 60 minutes but obviously, this was not enough. Our offence was way too slow to surprise them, even though they missed players.

“In the second half, we lost too many balls, we missed too many shots and they could score three or four in a row. It's tough, but I think our second half was pretty bad."

On the errors Croatia made:

"I don't know whether it's pressure or something else. But it's not possible to play eye in the eye with Iceland when you make that many mistakes. I really don't know what happened."

On Croatia now being out of the tournament:

"We knew what was at stake and of course, it hurts. But when you don't win the games, that's what happened. There is one game left on Wednesday, at least we want to leave the EURO with our heads up."

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – head coach, Iceland

On the match:

“Of course I am very happy about the team, the two points, our performance. We were not playing efficiently through the tournament, so that was clearly the best game for us.

“Before the game we had some problems with the team and we entered the game with a red card. So, I am just proud of the guys, proud of my team.

“We are playing very good in all aspects of the game. In the beginning maybe we had some problems in the defence and not helping the goalkeeper but [Björgvin Pall] Gustavsson made a good game and kept us in the game. Second half was really good from us. We clocked down the 60 minutes and it was just a good game and great spirit of my team.”

On Gisli Kristjansson’s injury:

“He got the foot injury and he is in the hospital now, that’s everything I know. But it looks very good and we hope for the best.”

Bjarki Mar Elisson (ISL) - left wing

On the game:

"I'm very happy about the win but also the way we played. We managed to play very good on both sides of the court, but especially in defence, where we stopped a lot of their tries. That gave us some opportunities to score quick goals, easy goals as well, especially in the second half."

On missing key players Ómar Ingi Magnusson and Janus Smarason:

"It was tough, even more so since we lost Gisli Kristjansson very early in the game. But I'm really proud of the team as we really fought 100 per cent. That was the plan, to fight and to give everything on the court, no matter who was playing. We did and we took the points so we are very happy."

On the chances for Iceland to still qualify:

"I guess we will have to see what happens tonight, but we can see that the dream is still alive. We did everything that was in our power to keep it alive, now it's out of our hands. Hopefully, the results tonight will turn our way and we will still have something to play for on Wednesday."

Björgvin Pall Gustavsson (ISL) - goalkeeper

On the game:

"It was a tough one, everybody is tired, we had two sick players [Ómar Ingi Magnusson and Janus Smarason] who stayed at the hotel and we lost Gisli [Kristjansson] and Ýmir Gíslason in the first ten minutes. I don't know what his injury is, but he couldn't come back. Our defence was the key especially in the second half, when they did not score for a few minutes and we were able to break away."

On his performance:

"I'm really happy I was able to help the team but I do think the defence did a great job tonight. Their backcourt players could not score or pass properly and in that situation, it is easier when you are a goalkeeper. We were physically ready, mentally also, and I think that it showed on the court."