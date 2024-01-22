18:28

Dika Mem can always be relied on to deliver some superb shots and be among his side's top scorers.



18:23

Austria have managed to keep up with France well, playing some of their less experienced players - Jakob Nigg is currently on in right wing for Robert Weber, for instance, although Weber pops back on court to score a penalty against Samir Bellahcene and make the score 12:11 to France. France are able to rotate on much more experienced players, with Elohim Prandi taking the place of Nikola Karabatic right now.

18:20

France are starting to get their noses in front with Samir Bellahcene finding the saves, and a couple of suspensions of key Austrian players. But it's been a close start to the game.

18:14

The crowd are behind France - Austria winning doesn't help German chances of progression, whereas a France win would. Not that that seems to bother Austria particularly. It's now level at 8:8, after Ralf Häusle made a penalty save against Hugo Descat, followed by another goal apiece.

18:09

Despite a couple of excellent saves from Constantin Möstl, France are starting to find their feet in attack against a good Austrian defence - but Austria still lead by two after 10 minutes.

18:04

A truly confident start from Austria, who lead 4:1 after four minutes. They're testing out the French defence and managing it well so far.

18:00

France, in white, and Austria, in red, take to the court. Austria attack first as Tobias Wagner throws off.

Samir Bellahcene and Constantin Möstl are the duo in goal.

17:45

Fan songs played, it's almost time for the next game.

Austria have beaten France only once in a competitive match - 20:19 in an Olympic Games qualifier in 1972. At the EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia, France defeated Austria 33:26.

Let's keep an eye on Nikola Karabatic's scoring tonight; he's eight goals from becoming the first male player to net 300 EHF EURO goals. He might not get there this evening, but he may well do on Wednesday in the last main round game.

17:25

France and Austria are next, and it will be fascinating to see what Austria can do against the Olympic champions. All the cards are stacked in France's favour - they have more experienced players, and many more of them, so their key men have played far fewer minutes than Austria's so far. But Austria are riding a wave of positivity and have already exceeded expectations, so ...

France are currently playing some sort of tag game - or that's what it looks like - in the warm-up. It looks pretty fun.

17:16

Not only was that Iceland's first win of the main round, it's also the first time they've beaten Croatia in the final tournament after getting very close several times.

