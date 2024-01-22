EURO24M

Live blog: France face Austria for semi-final spot

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
22 January 2024, 15:00

The semi-final places in Men's EHF EURO 2024 group I look far from being decided at this point, although France are in pole position and could book their onward ticket if they beat tournament surprises Austria on Monday evening. Meanwhile Croatia and Iceland play for survival, and Germany also need victory over Hungary.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

18:28

Dika Mem can always be relied on to deliver some superb shots and be among his side's top scorers.


18:23

Austria have managed to keep up with France well, playing some of their less experienced players - Jakob Nigg is currently on in right wing for Robert Weber, for instance, although Weber pops back on court to score a penalty against Samir Bellahcene and make the score 12:11 to France. France are able to rotate on much more experienced players, with Elohim Prandi taking the place of Nikola Karabatic right now.

18:20

France are starting to get their noses in front with Samir Bellahcene finding the saves, and a couple of suspensions of key Austrian players. But it's been a close start to the game. 

 

18:14

The crowd are behind France - Austria winning doesn't help German chances of progression, whereas a France win would. Not that that seems to bother Austria particularly. It's now level at 8:8, after Ralf Häusle made a penalty save against Hugo Descat, followed by another goal apiece.

18:09

Despite a couple of excellent saves from Constantin Möstl, France are starting to find their feet in attack against a good Austrian defence - but Austria still lead by two after 10 minutes. 

18:04

A truly confident start from Austria, who lead 4:1 after four minutes. They're testing out the French defence and managing it well so far. 

18:00

France, in white, and Austria, in red, take to the court. Austria attack first as Tobias Wagner throws off. 

Samir Bellahcene and Constantin Möstl are the duo in goal.

17:45

Fan songs played, it's almost time for the next game.

Austria have beaten France only once in a competitive match - 20:19 in an Olympic Games qualifier in 1972. At the EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia, France defeated Austria 33:26. 

Let's keep an eye on Nikola Karabatic's scoring tonight; he's eight goals from becoming the first male player to net 300 EHF EURO goals. He might not get there this evening, but he may well do on Wednesday in the last main round game.

France vs Austria: statistics and the team sheet here!

17:25

France and Austria are next, and it will be fascinating to see what Austria can do against the Olympic champions. All the cards are stacked in France's favour - they have more experienced players, and many more of them, so their key men have played far fewer minutes than Austria's so far. But Austria are riding a wave of positivity and have already exceeded expectations, so ...

France are currently playing some sort of tag game - or that's what it looks like - in the warm-up. It looks pretty fun. 

17:16

Not only was that Iceland's first win of the main round, it's also the first time they've beaten Croatia in the final tournament after getting very close several times. 

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has more in the match review.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH15433 UH
EHF EURO

Late surge sees Iceland eliminate Croatia

GROUP I REVIEW: Iceland stopped a three-match losing streak at the EHF EURO 2024 with a 35:30 win against Croatia

today, 1 hours ago

17:05 | FULL-TIME

Croatia 30:35 Iceland

That's it - Iceland take their first points of the main round and crush Croatia's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals. They weathered the early Croatian storm well, shrugging off the red card to Ýmir Gíslason and Gisli Kristjansson's injury, and getting their attack finally in gear. 

A crucial part of the picture was goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson, who made 12 saves (35 per cent) and scored a goal to boot. He's Grundfos Player of the Match.

Bjarki Mar Elisson is the top scorer with eight goals from 11 shots. It was also good to see Domagoj Duvnjak scoring again, netting four from four, although he played only a small role in the closing stages of the match.

17:00

Croatia have managed to get a couple of shots past Björgvin Pall Gustavsson as Iceland's defence weakens somewhat, but time is running out now for the 2020 silver medallists as Iceland maintain a five or six-goal lead well into the last three minutes. 

16:55

Iceland now have a five-goal lead over Croatia, who also have two players suspended at once. It is not going Croatia's way at all - Iceland are scoring easily now and look more confident with every shot and every Bjöggi save. 

 

16:50

Croatia lose the ball after a prolonged period in attack and Bjarki Mar Elisson scores a fast break. Goran Perkovac wastes no time in calling a timeout as Iceland lead 28:25 now, with just over 10 minutes to play.

 

16:47

The big block of Icelandic fans are chanting "Áfram Ísland" as Haukur Thrastarson wins the ball from Croatia - but then Iceland lose it again and Marin Jelinic equalises at 24:24. Iceland then score pretty quickly.

Fatigue is showing as the pace has slowed by both teams, and neither seem to be able to establish a decisive lead. Iceland just have the upper hand at the moment. 

Voting is open for the Grundfos Player of the Match.

16:38

Aron Pálmarsson has been perfect today until he misses his seventh shot, a poor effort which sails into Dominik Kuzmanovic's hands. Croatia are level again after a timeout and a period of better defending.

16:32

Iceland are back on terms and then go ahead as Björgvin Pall Gustavsson adds an empty net shot to his seven saves, one second before Croatia are back to full strength following Veron Nacinovic's second suspension.

16:26

The break is over.

Croatia have to win this game to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals. Iceland are out, but that won't stop them continuing to fight for victory.

16:14 | HALF-TIME

Croatia 18:16 Iceland

Credit has to be given to Iceland for steadying themselves after Croatia, once again, raced out to an early big lead. Croatia have been a little stronger throughout and take a two-goal lead to the break, but with the number of momentum swings so far it's anyone's game.

Aron Pálmarsson just leads the scoring with four goals from four shots; Dominik Kuzmanovic has a better save efficiency (40 per cent) but Björgvin Pall Gustavsson has made one more save (five, over four for Kuzmanovic).

Here's EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu with more:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

In the space of 69 seconds, Iceland lost defensive stalwart Ýmir Gíslason, who was sent off, and centre back Gisli Kristjansson, who had scored three goals and went off hobbling with an ankle injury after a breakthrough which saw Iceland cut the gap on the scoreboard. For a team whose morale was already down, after being eliminated, this might have been a heavy blow.

But Iceland never gave up. From a three-goal deficit, they opened up a two-goal lead, in a match full of twists and turns, with a high-paced tempo, which saw 34 goals scored in the first half, and this is only because goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic, who was subbed in by Croatia after 14 minutes, saved four shots for a 40 per cent saving efficiency. And it was Kuzmanovic who spurred this Croatia 5:1 run to end the first half, which enables them to dream about their maiden win in the main round.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

16:07

Croatia's turn to have the momentum, after Dominik Kuzmanovic makes another save - but then so does Björgvin Pall Gustavsson. It's 16:15 to Croatia.

16:01

Iceland briefly had a two-goal lead. Both goalkeepers have now made three saves in this finely balanced game.

 

15:57

Iceland started out by switching Aron Pálmarsson and Gisli Kristjansson at centre back, but Kristjansson has spent some time being looked after by a team physio and has just headed off court.

Croatia have now switched Matej Mandic for Dominik Kuzmanovic, and there are more saves happening at both ends. With 20 minutes played, the game is level at 12:12.

15:50

As often happens after a red card, Iceland seem to have found some resolve and the gap has closed - to 11:10. It's a much closer game than it was some six or seven minutes ago, also in terms of the way the teams are playing.

 

15:44

Iceland lose line player Ýmir Gíslason; defending against Zvonimir Srna he hits Srna in the face, and after a brief video review receives a direct red card. Björgvin Pall Gustavsson follows up with a save, after recently replacing Viktor Hallgrímsson between the posts. 

Croatia now lead by three goals.

15:38

Croatia have been very solid throughout the opening minutes, defending well and wasting little time in scoring. They have an 8:4 lead. Iceland have made several mistakes at both ends of the court; expect a timeout fairly soon ...

15:33

Iceland's first attack is not great, with Aron Pálmarsson losing the ball, but Croatia's first attack is also poor and ends with a technical fault by Veron Nacinovic. And then the goals start coming with four inside a minute - all square at 2:2.

15:30

The buzzer goes, and Iceland throw off.

Croatia are starting with Domagoj Duvnjak among the defence.

15:20

Warm-up completed, the teams will enter the court soon. The squad lists are here: Croatia vs Iceland.

Good news for Croatian fans - captain Domagoj Duvnjak is back on the team sheet for today, after missing two games through illness. How much he'll be able to play will of course be seen over the next 90 minutes or so. But his presence on the bench could still provide a boost to the rest of the team.

15:10

We're live on Twitch for the afternoon's EHF EURO live show, presented by Trivago!

 

15:00

Hello from the LANXESS arena, which is nicely busy for a Monday afternoon. Iceland and Croatia are warming up ahead of a game which Croatia must win to keep any hope of the semi-finals alive.

14:20

Placement is everything in an Olympic year, and so teams out of the running for the semi-finals are continuing to battle for every goal in the hope of making it to the qualification tournament for Paris 2024, as well as qualification for the 2025 IHF Men's World Championship.

The pathway is revealed in our helpful article.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 3975 JC
EHF EURO

Path to the World Championship 2025 and the Olympic Games se…

NEWS: Pot 1 for IHF Men’s World Championship qualification play-off confirmed

today, 7 hours ago

13:53

Iceland have announced their team for their game against Croatia - they are missing Janus Smarason and Ómar Ingi Magnusson through illness. 


13:25

Time for the stat of the day: expect a fast game between France and Austria this evening. France waste no time scoring, and their defence means they regain possession too.


12:45

Some are former star players, other have sharpened their skills elsewhere, but all teams at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 are led by top-level head coaches. So, what about the next generation, the top-level coaches for the future?

Now a decade-long tradition, the EHF has been staging a module of its Master Coach Course during EHF EUROs since 2014. EHF journalist Danijela Vekić took a look at this year's edition for this feature.

12:00

Speaking of Hungary, they have recovered well from their surprise defeat against Austria by beating Croatia last Saturday and keeping their semi-final hopes intact. A remarkable appearance in the Hungarian team is goalkeeper László Bartucz, who is back at the top level after no fewer than eight surgeries: six on the knees, two on the back.

Bartucz has a tattoo on his right arm saying: “You are invincible as long as you don’t give up.” No wonder it means the world to him, as he explains to EHF journalist Kevin Domas in this feature.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 HUN Bartucz 1 JE
EHF EURO

Bartucz: “For eight years, I never gave up on the national t…

FEATURE: Hungarian goalkeeper László Bartucz was in the spotlight when Hungary beat Croatia, having come back from major challenges

today, 6 hours ago

11:30

Germany left it late to get one point from their previous match, against Austria, when they had to make up a five-goal deficit in the nail-biting closing minutes in front of their home crowd in Cologne. Now under pressure to close in on that coveted semi-final spot, the hosts hope they will by flying to two points against Hungary tonight (live on EHFTV from 20:30 CET):


11:00

What are the key trends at the Men's EHF EURO 2024?

Of course, it's still too early to answer that question as we just enter the final week. But the EHF, always focusing on further developing the game, has already been yielding excellent bits and pieces about the trends leading the sport.

As the data mined from the matches played so far at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is vast, the EHF expert group is already working on the qualitative analysis of the competition. The full analysis will be available after the tournament’s conclusion, with every piece of data taken into consideration for a better understanding of the game.

Want a first glimpse of the findings? Read this piece by EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 Qualitative Analysis Am

10:30

Every EHF EURO tells its fairy-tale stories. This time, Austria are one of the surprises of the tournament as their journey through Germany has left them unbeaten so far. Draws against higher-ranked teams like Croatia, Spain, and the host nation, plus a win over Hungary, have kept their semi-final dream alive ahead of tonight's match against France.

No wonder Austria goalkeeper Constantin Möstl feels like he is "the main character in a crazy dream" as he tells EHF journalist Kevin Domas in this feature:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 AUT Mostl 1 AH
EHF EURO

Constantin Möstl: “I feel like the main character in a crazy…

FEATURE: The Austrian goalkeeper is living a dream at the EHF EURO 2024, and no-one knows where it will stop

yesterday

10:00

It's day six of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round, and day three in Cologne, where the LANXESS arena will again play host to three crucial matches. Unbeaten sides France and Austria meet in the 18:00 CET game today and a win for France would see them safely through to the final weekend, but Austria have shown they are not afraid of anyone - will the Olympic champions finally be their undoing?

Read the day preview for more.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 Gp I Preview AH
EHF EURO

Top two dogs clash, hosts Germany under big pressure

GROUP I PREVIEW: With only six matches left in main round group I, the first semi-finals berth can be decided on Monday in Cologne

today, 7 hours ago
20240121 Wislander JC
Previous Article Wislander: An incredible change in 30 years
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH20039 UH
Next Article Post-match flash quotes: main round group I, 22 January

Latest news

More News