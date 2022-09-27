Tough home tests for group leaders

In group A, only two teams have taken maximum points after two rounds: Veszprém and Magdeburg. Both will play home this week, trying to add a third victory to their run. But this will not be an easy task as they host Dinamo Bucuresti and Paris Saint-Germain.

Zagreb and Porto will face in a clash between two sides that have yet to take a point while Plock will try to get things going again against GOG.

In group B, Kielce have another high hurdle ahead with their away match at Aalborg, while Kiel hope to get back on track against Szeged. Nantes (against Elverum) and Barça (against Celje) are the favourites in their respective matches.