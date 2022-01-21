Tranborg: "We want to show that we can stay on top"

The Match of the Week on Sunday will be very important for group A leaders Team Esbjerg, as they will welcome FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who are ranked third but are currently just one point behind the Danish team.

The 26-year-old right back Mette Tranborg is looking forward to the upcoming clash.

"If we want to keep the first position in the group, we have to win. It is a very important game, and we want to show that we can stay on top. FTC are a very good and strong team, so I expect the game to be very physical," she told eurohandball.com.

The reverse fixture in October ended in a 31:31 draw, and Tranborg, who actually missed that game, thinks that the encounter this Sunday might be just as tight and exciting.

Last week, Esbjerg’s round 10 match had to postponed due to the COVID-19 cases in the Danish team, yet the right back thinks that it has not affected her team’s condition a lot.

"Obviously we needed a few days to get back in shape, but this Wednesday, we played a Danish league game and beat Holstebro, and everyone seemed to be ready," she said.