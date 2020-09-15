The EHF Champions League is back. Round 1 of the DELO EHF Champions League has been successfully concluded with eight matches that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Europe's best men's teams will take the court.

While seven matches are set to be played as scheduled, the European Handball Federation has postponed Thursday’s EHF Champions League match, MOL-Pick Szeged vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball, after a member of the MOL-Pick Szeged team was tested positive for Covid-19.

The club informed the EHF on Monday about the positive test, which resulted in an extended period of quarantine for the entire team according to the guidelines and as per order of the National Health Agency in Hungary.

These circumstances have made it impossible to have the match taking place as scheduled on Thursday, 17 September at 18:45 CEST

The EHF will coordinate a new throw-off day and time with both teams concerned.