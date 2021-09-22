Vardar make Vujovic happy

One week after their lucky draw at Elverum, HC Vardar 1961 took a deserved 35:27 victory against HC Meshkov Brest.

Veselin Vujovic's side remain unbeaten in the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22, but the Belarusian champions remain without a point under their new coach.

GROUP A

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 35:27 (19:13)

thanks to a brilliant start from Filip Taleski and Yoel Cuni Morales, Vadar pulled ahead to a 6:2 lead in the 11th minute

Meshkov improved and reduced the deficit to 11:9, but they failed too often against strong Vardar goalkeeper Martin Tomovski, who saved 10 shots

right after the break, Vardar forged ahead to a seven-goal lead for the first time

Alex Kevynn Nyokas was the top scorer with eight goals, his brother Olivier netted three times, while Timur Dibirov and Yoel Cuni Morales scored five goals

Meshkov trio Stanislav Kapsparek (six goals), Stas Skube and Andrej Yurinok (both five goals) scored 16 Brest's 27 goals

Both sides will face unbeaten opponents next week: Vardar will host Aalborg on Wednesday, while Brest hope for their first win against Szeged — also at home

Nyokas twins on a high again

Last week in the draw at Elverum, Olivier and Alix Kevynn Nyokas had their first international match for Vardar.

Against Brest, they were once again in top form. They both started their careers at Paris Handball, but their most recent season in the same team was in 2006/07. Although they were signed by Metalurg Skopje for the current season, the twins decided to change club to local rivals Vardar without playing a single minute for Metalurg.