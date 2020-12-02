Veszprém record biggest victory over Kiel

What a goal fest at the Lake Balaton on Wednesday evening: For the first time in the EHF Champions League Men this season, Telekom Veszprém netted more than 40 goals in a match, as they defeated THW Kiel 41:33.

THW Kiel were close when the score was at 28:30 in the 46th minute, but the Hungarian side overran their German opponents in the last quarter.

GROUP B

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER) 41:33 (19:19)

after losing against Aalborg, Veszprém's win means that they have 13 points from eight matches

Kiel's only point in their last four matches was the 31:31 draw at home against Veszprém, and they are now six points behind Veszprém and nine behind Barça

after their biggest ever defeat last season on home ground (37:31), Veszprém took their biggest ever win over Kiel

74 goals scored is the second highest in a match this season – just below the 75 goals in Barça’s 42:33 win against Aalborg

like in the first match at Kiel, when Veszprém were ahead 20:18, both sides scored 38 goals in the first half – equalling both their highest half-time score this season and Barça’s 20:18 against Aalborg at home

Nenadic with double figures for the second time

Just like in their 37:34 win at HC Motor, Veszprém left back and shooter Petar Nenadic scored 10 goals. After eight matches, former Füchse Berlin player Nenadic has 47 goals on his account. Vuko Borozan and Andreas Nilsson both scored seven times for the victors.