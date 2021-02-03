Vipers end Metz’s amazing home streak

A four-year unbeaten home streak for Metz Handball was broken on Wednesday evening, after Vipers Kristiansand took a convincing 29:28 win, extending their own unbeaten streak this season to seven games.

Nora Mørk was Vipers’ top scorer, as the Norwegian side edged closer to challenge for the group lead.

GROUP A

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 28:29 (11:13)

The last home loss for Metz in the European premium competition came in January 2017, against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Metz wereriding a 23-game unbeaten streak at home, winning 21 games and drawing the other two, as Vipers had never won against Metz in France

Vipers led the game, as Metz only took the lead after 44 minutes, 22:21, but their attack efficiency was lacking, with only 47 percent of their attacks converted into goals

Both goalkeepers were superb: Metz’s Hatadou Sako saved 16 shots for a 36.3% efficiency, while Vipers’ Katrine Lunde had 14 saves (35%)

Despite playing only seven games, Vipers are third in the standings, with 12 points, three points behind Rostov and two games in hand

Metz have 14 points, are second, but having played 11 games

Vipers stay unbeaten with superb performance

Nora Mørk was once again the best scorer for Vipers, with eight goals, but followed closely by fellow backs, and Norwegian international teammates Henny Reistad (seven goals) and Emilie Hegh Arntzen (four goals).

This strong back line is Vipers’ reason for success and could help the Norwegian side get back in contention for a DELO EHF FINAL 4 place after missing out over the past two seasons.