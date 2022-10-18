Why Barça are even better than last season

Fabregas’ numbers are especially impressive. Even though he takes 2.5 shots per game more than last season, his shooting percentage has improved by 17.9 percentage points. For Mem the number of goals scored has slightly improved even though he took 1.6 shots less so far because he scored on 16.1 per cent more of his attempts. N’guessan has improved his output as well as he has the same number of shots but a shooting efficiency that improved by 24.4 per cent. Especially for backcourt players such as Mem and N’guessan, these numbers are impressive.

Counterattack is the key

It is also noticeable that Barça are pushing the pace even more than last season. In 2021/22 they already had the fourth most possessions per game (54.2) and third shortest offensive possessions on average (31.6 seconds).

While the new rules with the new throw-off area and fewer passes allowed after the warning for passive play have led to more possessions overall and thus shorter possessions on average, Barça’s numbers exceed the average change clearly.

On average there are 2.6 possessions more and 1.6 seconds shorter possessions. In contrast, Barça’s possessions have increased by even 5.5 to 59.8 while the average possession time has decreased by 4.1 seconds compared to last season.

Hence, Carlos Ortega's team relies even more on the tempo game this season, which is based on their strong defence and lead to their greatly improved shooting percentage. In the Spanish league, where they are rarely challenged by their opponents and have so far won their games with an average of 10.4 goals difference, they already implemented this style of play mercilessly.

The 46:30 victory in Elverum, which according to Rasmus Boysen was the second-most goals scored by Barcelona in the history of the EHF Champions League, also came about in the same way. In 62 possessions they had an average of 23.9 seconds per offensive possession and scored on an outstanding 90.2 per cent of their throws. According to Sergio Palazzi, who analysed this game more in-depth in his newsletter, the share of counterattack possessions was 52 per cent.

Of course, there are only four games played so far and Barça’s schedule has been relatively easy. In fact, together with Aalborg, Nantes, and Kiel they had the easiest schedule so far, as their opponents on average have just won 0.5 points per game so far.

Last season, after a decent start to the season, there was a small dip in performance towards the middle of the group stage. At that time, however, their start to the season was nowhere near as good as it has been this season. The additions of Emil Nielsen, Jonathan Carlsbogard and Hampus Wanne, as well as the familiarity with coach Carlos Ortega, seem to have made the double-defending champions even stronger. They are definitely the favourites once again.

The only good thing for the 15 other teams is that by the time we reach the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 they only need to be defeated once. And even though handball is a game with relatively little chance due to the many possessions, one single victory is always possible.

Julian Rux is a data analyst and data journalist. More of his work can be found on his website and blog Handballytics.de as well as on social media: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.