This is me: Mariana Tîrcă

She is widely considered one the best players ever to have donned the Romania national team shirt, scoring 2,043 goals. Mariana Tîrcă was one of the most creative players in the history of handball, but also scored goal after goal when given the chance. Winner of the EHF Champions League Women in 1996 with HC Podravka Vegeta, Tîrcă tells her story, remembering the beautiful times. But she has also on eye on the future.

THIS IS ME: MARIANA TÎRCA

Handball was a very popular sport in Romania. The men’s national team wrote history in my early years, winning medal after medal at the World Championship. Therefore, I always felt attracted to sport, to handball.

Remember, these were only the early years of the sport and everybody was trying to do a sport in Romania, back in the days. Because you did not have many options to spend your free time, like today.

With players like Gheorghe Gruia and Cristian Gațu, to name just a few, Romania had a big tradition. Some huge players. And those were the names that inspired me to take up handball and to try to be the best I could in this.

It was always a passion for me, not a job, not a sport, per se. It was amazing just to feel the ball, try to be the best on the court and win matches. It could not have been any other way back then. And yes, there were some big sacrifices to be made.