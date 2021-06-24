Wroclaw to host handball feast for youth players

Summer holidays will turn into a five-day handball feast for hundreds of young players across Europe at the Wroclaw Handball Cup in August.

And the excitement gets even bigger as the kids will get to meet Polish handball legends Slawomir Szmal and Karol Bielecki.

The Wroclaw Handball Cup brings together 120 teams from 10 nations, with 350 matches to be played in 10 indoor halls across Wroclaw, which was one of the host venues for the Men’s EHF EURO 2016.

The EHF is an official partner of the tournament, which runs from 24-28 August in the city in southwestern Poland.

Polish greats Szmal and Bielecki visit tournament as ambassadors

The tournament is a joined initiative from local handball club WKS Slask and sports agency Around the Sport, with retired Polish internationals Szmal and Bielecki as ambassadors.

The former Kielce and Rhein-Neckar Löwen stars, who both ended their careers in 2018, will attend the opening ceremony on Wroclaw’s market square on Tuesday evening.

Szmal and Bielecki will also travel to the various playing locations in the city, which will see kids compete in nine age categories from under-10 up to under-18.

Probably Szmal and Bielecki will spot some future greats of the sport on their journey.

Teams who want to participate in the Wroclaw Handball Cup can register here with sports agency Around the Sport.

All info on the Wroclaw Handball Cup is available on the event's official Facebook page.