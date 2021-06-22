This is Me: Rock Feliho

From the shadows into the spotlight





From the shadows into the spotlight.

That is how you could sum up my career in a few words. I have never been the best player, I have met plenty of guys with better skills than me, but I never stopped fighting.

No matter how good you were, no matter how many trophies you had won or who you had played with, I was always going to take you on. And if you were going to win, you would have beaten me first and I would not have given you anything.

Out of the seven children my mum had, I am the one who turned the worst. That’s what I love to tell her, although she doesn’t agree.

Her, Elisabeth, and Louis, my dad, gave me a good education. No matter what happens, give it your best, they said. I owe them a lot; they set the standards for me and knew where to draw the limit.

When we arrived in France from Benin, I was just six and far from thinking I would have this kind of career, especially in handball.

I started playing at 10, but it was just about having fun with my friends back then. Looking back, I was often selected among the best players in the region, but I was not paying attention.

It took me a couple more years to understand that there could be a silver lining in all of that. When you are drafted among the 50 best players of your generation, it rings a bell.