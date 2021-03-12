20 teams, 10 tickets: Play-offs to complete road to Spain

Six European teams have already booked their ticket to Spain for the Women’s IHF World Championship 2021 on 1-19 December.

Host nation Spain and defending champions Netherlands as well as the four best-ranked teams from the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 - Norway, France, Croatia and Denmark - have been guaranteed of a starting berth.

But the World Championship has place for 10 more teams from the European continent.

Those spots will be allocated through 10 play-off ties, with the first leg scheduled for 16/17 April and the second leg for 20/21 April.

The draw for the play-offs will take place on Monday 22 March at 15:00 CET at the EHF office in Vienna. The draw procedure can be downloaded here.

Two pots with 10 teams each

So, which 20 teams will be involved in the play-offs?

Pot 1 includes the 10 best-ranked teams from the EHF EURO 2020 which have not qualified directly for the World Championship.

Those teams are: Russia, Germany, Montenegro, Hungary, Sweden, Romania, Serbia, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia.

Pot 2 includes Portugal, Turkey, and the winners and runners-up of four qualification tournaments that will be played next weekend (19-21 March).

A fifth qualification tournament, involving Portugal, Turkey and Finland, will not be carried out following the withdrawal of Finland.

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2; the team drawn first has home right in the first leg.

The 10 winners of the play-offs join the six already qualified European teams at the world championship, where a total of 32 nations will be at the start.