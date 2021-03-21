Ukraine and Iceland dominate as qualification phase 1 ends

Ukraine and Iceland took the final two places in the next qualification phase of the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship on Sunday.

They join hosts Spain, defending champions Netherlands, and EHF EURO 2020 top four Norway, France, Croatia and Denmark, alongside Portugal, Turkey, Slovakia, North Macedonia, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and Belarus in qualification phase 2, which will be played on 16 and 20 April.

The draw for the play-offs takes place on Monday 22 March at 15:00 CET in Vienna.

Ukraine progress after a decisive 31:24 victory against Israel to finish second in the group behind Slovakia

a strong first half from Iceland helped them to defeat Lithuania by 10 goals to take the last remaining place in the next round

Belarus and Switzerland, who had both already qualified for the next round, drew in an exciting match on Sunday that saw Charlotte Kähr net the equaliser in the final minute

North Macedonia produced a stunning comeback against Greece to win 20:19 after trailing 10:13 at half-time, with Sara Ristovska scoring 10 goals

Only two matches counted on the final day of qualification phase 1 for the 2021 World Championship: Ukraine against Israel in group 1, and Iceland versus Lithuania in group 2.

Ukraine made no mistakes in Luxembourg, stretching out to a 6:4 lead inside the first 10 minutes and to 16:10 by the end of the first half. They held on to the margin throughout the second half, extending to eight goals in the 49th and 59th minutes before Mor Shaul netted on the buzzer for Israel.

The 31:24 victory meant Ukraine progress behind Slovakia, who beat hosts Luxembourg 37:17 later.

A 7:0 run between the 10th and 18th minutes led by Tinna Björgvinsdóttir and Rut Jónsdóttir proved decisive for Iceland against Lithuania, helping them to a 19:9 lead at the break.

Lithuania were unable to close the gap in the second half, despite line player Rita Repeckaite scoring eight goals from eight attempts throughout the match, and Iceland won 33:23 to continue in the run for a World Championship berth.