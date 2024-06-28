20 teams ready for W16 European Open 2024

The W16 European Open is played as part of the Partille Cup in Sweden, and the top seven teams will qualify for the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In 2022 Spain beat Romania after winning every game on the way to the final, while France defeated Norway in the third-place match.

Spain's M17 team won the 2023 edition of the competition - which alternates between men and women - also after winning every game on the way to the final.

Players who have previously participated in the European Open and gone on to star for their nation's senior team include Norway's Nora Mørk, Romania's Cristina Neagu, and Denmark's Louise Burgaard.

The Partille Cup also includes tournaments for club teams in age groups from eight years old and upwards.

Continuous live streams from the three different venues are available on EHFTV.

W16 European Open 2024 preliminary round groups:

GROUP A: Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovakia, Finland

GROUP B: Croatia, Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Lithuania

GROUP C: France, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Türkiye

GROUP D: Hungary. Romania, Czechia, Spain, Cyprus

Previous winners of the women's edition of the European Open: