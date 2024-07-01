Wiederer: "After the season is before the season"

"We have seen top-level competitions in Europe, in particular, on the national team side; the Men’s EHF EURO in Germany producing spectator figures which no indoor sport in Europe has seen before," Michael Wiederer said.

"Closer to the end of the season, the club competitions celebrated their EHF Finals and FINAL4s, and the run for the tickets for the 2025 edition [of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4] is already very impressive!"

Wiederer continued: "We not only talk about the event character of the activities, but rather the groundwork in all areas including technical indoor and beach handball topics that proves the responsibles are working with great ambition for the further development of the sport in Europe.

The EHF President then gave an outlook to the second half of 2024 and a summer that starts with the Olympic Games as the undisputed highlight.

"What can be expected in the near future, before and after the highlight that is the Olympic Games with men’s and women’s handball on the map in Paris and Lille, are the younger age category events that are taking place and will shape the next generations preparing them for the competitions to come.

"At the end of November and the beginning of December, we will see the women’s teams coming together for the EHF EURO.

"Not only that, from 13 to 15 December, Vienna will see a sequence of events and we will see the European Handball Family and all the partners come together for the celebrations around the EHF Excellence Awards and the opening of the Home of Handball – the new European Handball House," Wiederer concluded.