21 teams placed on starting grid of M20 EHF Championships

Less than a week after the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2022 draw took place in Portugal, the groups for the M20 EHF Championships 2022 have now been set, too.

21 nations have entered the two tournaments, which will both be held in Varna, Bulgaria: the first event on 1-10 July, followed by the second on 14-23 July.

During the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday, the 10 and 11 teams respectively were divided over two groups for each tournament.

Men's 20 EHF Championship 1 draw:

Group A:

Russia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Finland, Bulgaria

Group B:

Austria, Netherlands, Slovakia, Turkey, Georgia

Men's 20 EHF Championship 2 draw:

Group A:

Israel, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Greece, Luxembourg, Great Britain

Group B:

Belarus, Switzerland, Romania, Ukraine, Kosovo