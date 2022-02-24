24 teams can start preparing for three M18 EHF Championships

All 24 participants in the three Men’s 18 EHF Championships 2022 know what awaits them when the tournaments throw off in August.

The draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday has set the preliminary round groups for the three events, with each eight teams taking part.

The tournaments take place in Israel, Latvia and a yet to be confirmed host nation, after the third tournament was initially scheduled to be played in Ukraine. The EHF Executive Committee will meet to discuss a new host nation and take a decision in due course.

Based on the younger age category competitions ranking valid for the M18 EHF EURO 2022 and M18 EHF Championships 2022, the participating teams have been divided into three equal value tournaments.

For each of the tournaments, the groups are set as follows:

M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Israel (7-13 August)

Group A:

Netherlands, Czech Republic, Greece, Moldova

Group B:

Israel, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Georgia

M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Latvia (8-14 August)

Group A:

North Macedonia, Latvia, Turkey, Kosovo

Group B:

Russia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium

M18 EHF Championship 2022 (host tbc)

Group A:

Belarus, Romania, Finland, Great Britain

Group B:

Austria, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia