25% capacity confirmed for EHF EURO matches in Slovakia

The news arrives five days before the first matches are scheduled for throw-off in groups D, E and F, the three groups set to be played in Slovakia.

All spectators will have to be vaccinated and wear an FFP2 mask at all times.

"We would like to thank the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sports of the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Health of the Slovak Republic and the entire government for allowing at least 25 per cent of spectators during the upcoming EHF EURO," said Jaroslav Holeša, President of the Slovak Handball Association.

"We are extremely happy that such a capacity is confirmed in the current situation as the Slovak Republic continues to fight against the pandemic."

For matches in Hungary, there are currently no limitations for spectator attendance provided that fans provide a valid immunity certificate that shows they are either recovered or vaccinated, or are in possession of a valid negative PCR test certificate which is not older than 72 hours. Furthermore, every spectator older than the age of six is obliged to wear a mask which covers nose and mouth at all times.

Men’s EHF EURO 2022 takes place in five venues across Hungary and Slovakia and gets under way on Thursday 13 January with nine matches taking place on the opening day of competition.

The event reaches its climax in Budapest with the final weekend which will see the champions crowned inside the newly constructed MVM Dome on 30 January.

