Grundfos extends sponsorship of EHF EUROs to 2030

Grundfos, a global leader in advanced water technology and pump solutions, will continue to be an official partner of the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs in 2026, 2028 and 2030, following the extension of their current sponsorship agreement.

As a long-standing partner, Grundfos has been showing its support for the European handball community for almost two decades, teaming up with the sport to strengthen the societal impact of handball events and raise awareness for the world’s water and climate challenges.

The ‘Grundfos Player of the Match’ initiative, introduced at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, has become a symbol of this commitment — turning standout performances on the court into support for water and sanitation projects in vulnerable communities.

In 2026, the EHF EURO events will be hosted by Denmark, Sweden and Norway (15 January to 1 February) for the men’s side, while the women’s competition is set to take place in five countries: Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye (3-20 December).

Portugal, Spain and Switzerland will be next on the schedule for the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, as the women’s tournament will head to the already-experienced hosts Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

All eyes will turn to Czechia, Poland and Denmark as they join forces for the men’s flagship national team event in 2030; the Women’s EHF EURO 2030 will be awarded at a later stage.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are proud to see Grundfos prolonging its engagement and are looking forward to further raising awareness of sustainable actions through our partnership. Together with Grundfos, we have a chance to attract attention to the importance of sustainability, as we aim to become one of the most sustainable team sport federations, underlining the social, governmental, and environmental responsibility of European handball.”

Ulrik Gernow, Grundfos EVP and COO, said: “At Grundfos, we believe partnerships should drive meaningful impact. Handball, a sport rooted in passion, unity and performance, mirrors the spirit we bring to everything we do. That’s why we’re proud to continue our collaboration with the EHF and Infront — not just to celebrate the game loved by millions, but to inspire action on global water and climate challenges. Through our Player of the Match initiative, we’ve helped bring clean water to families in Malawi and refugees in Ethiopia as well as delivered aid to drought-stricken communities in the Horn of Africa. These are more than donations — they’re proof that performance on the court can change lives off it. Together, we’re unlocking new possibilities — for the sport, for communities, and for a more sustainable future.”

Michael Witta, Senior Vice President Marketing Sales and Services, Infront said: “Grundfos’ continued investment in handball underlines how sport can serve as a powerful driver for social and environmental progress. This renewal is a clear statement of shared purpose between a committed brand and an ambitious federation. We are proud to help shape a platform that champions both performance on the court and positive impact off it.”

image © Dejan Obretkovic