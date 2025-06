Fan vote for women’s Team of the Season 2024/25 now open

The third edition of the EHF Excellence Awards will recognise the best players in European handball in the 2024/25 season — and voting for the women’s Team of the Season is now open on the Home of Handball app.

The fan vote for the women’s team opened at 14:00 CEST on Wednesday 4 June and will close at midnight on Monday 9 June. All users of the official app can pick their favourites in eight categories: The seven playing positions plus defender.