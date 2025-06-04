An ode to legends

Andrea Lekić: The offensive mastermind

Serbian international Lekić was the mind behind so many of handball's sharpest attacks. Her sense of timing; her passing, especially to the line player; and her control put her among the best. This season, Lekić was fighting for another FINAL4 appearance, but FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria were eliminated by Odense in the quarter-finals.

She retired as one of the four to pass 1,000 goals in the Champions League, finishing on 1,073. In 2013, not only did she win the Champions League with Györ, but also led Serbia to the silver medal at the World Championship and was named IHF World Player of the Year. The centre back was Champions League runner-up four times.

“She has a really, really, really good handball head and for me as a playmaker, it's really impressive to see this and how she evolved the game all the time. And she always tried to keep herself in good shape and do the best for her,” added Jørgensen about Lekić.