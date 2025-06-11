EHF Excellence Awards 2025: Women’s Team of the Season revealed

The European Handball Federation announced, on Wednesday 11 June, the female winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2025 — the EHF’s annual awards to honour the best handball players of the season.



From 4 to 9 June, players, coaches, selected handball journalists and fans were invited to have their say on the “Team of the Season,” with every stakeholder group’s vote accounting for 25% of the final result.



For every position on the playing court — left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing, line player, goalkeeper and defender — six players were nominated based on their performances in the 2024/25 season, on the national team as well as on the club level.



Women’s Team of the Season 2024/25

Left wing: Chloé Valentini (France / Metz Handball)

Left back: Estelle Nze Minko (France / Györi Audi ETO KC)

Centre back: Henny Reistad (Norway / Team Esbjerg)

Right back: Dione Housheer (Netherlands / Györi Audi ETO KC)

Right wing: Viktória Gyori-Lukács (Hungary / Györi Audi ETO KC)

Line player: Kari Brattset Dale (Norway / Györi Audi ETO KC)

Goalkeeper: Katrine Lunde (Norway / Odense Håndbold)

Defender: Kari Brattset Dale (Norway / Györi Audi ETO KC)

In the next step, from the players named in the seven positions and the best defender, the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be selected by the EHF.

The MVP and Young Player of the Season will be announced at the EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase draw on 27 June.