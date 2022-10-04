20221004

30 iconic moments in EHF EURO history

Before new highlights are created at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, let's enjoy 30 unforgettable memories from European Championship history.

Tuesday 4 October 2022

The countdown is running fast: today, it is only 30 days to go until throw-off of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. To celebrate the occasion, the EHF is starting a new daily series, presenting one iconic moment from Women's European Championship history each day.

While we have had a look at stalwarts and rookies to shine at the EHF EURO earlier today, let's now go straight to...

... iconic moment #1:

30 days to go – Bella’s farewell

