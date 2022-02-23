61 teams to feature in bumper younger age category draw event

The draws will take place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday 24 February at 11:00 CET, streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube channel and the final groups will be reported here on eurohandball.com. This is what we have to look forward to.

Men's 18 EHF EURO

The Men's 18 EHF EURO 2022 will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro on 4-14 August. The participating teams are seeded as follows:

Pot 1: Germany, Croatia, Spain, Slovenia

Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland

Pot 3: Hungary, France, Norway, Italy

Pot 4: Serbia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Poland

The 16 teams will be drawn into four preliminary round groups. As the host, Montenegro has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.

Men’s 18 EHF Championship

24 nations have entered the Men’s 18 EHF Championships 2022, which will be held as three separate competitions in Israel (7-13 August), Latvia (8-14 August) and Ukraine (8-14 August).

Based on the younger age category competitions ranking valid for the M18 EHF EURO 2022 and M18 EHF Championships 2022, the participating teams are divided into three equal value tournaments as follows:

Championship in Israel

Pot 1: Israel, Netherlands

Pot 2: Czech Republic, Lithuania

Pot 3: Greece, Bulgaria

Pot 4: Georgia, Moldova

As the organiser, Israel has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.

Championship in Latvia

Pot 1: Russia, North Macedonia

Pot 2: Switzerland, Latvia

Pot 3: Turkey, Luxembourg

Pot 4: Kosovo, Belgium

As the organiser, Latvia has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.

Championship in Ukraine

Pot 1: Austria, Belarus

Pot 2: Romania, Slovakia

Pot 3: Finland, Ukraine

Pot 4: Estonia, Great Britain

As the organiser, Ukraine has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.

Men’s 20 EHF Championships

21 nations have entered the Men’s 20 EHF Championships 2022, which will be divided into two competitions. Varna, Bulgaria will host both events, with Championship 1 taking place on 1-10 July and Championship 2 on 14-23 July.

10 teams will compete in Championship 1, which will see two groups of five drawn.

Pot 1: Russia, Austria

Pot 2: Netherlands, Czech Republic

Pot 3: Slovakia, Latvia

Pot 4: Turkey, Finland

Pot 5: Bulgaria, Georgia

As the organiser, Bulgaria has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.

11 teams will compete in Championship 2, with six teams in group A and five in group B.

Pot 1: Israel, Belarus

Pot 2: North Macedonia, Switzerland

Pot 3: Romania, Lithuania

Pot 4: Greece, Ukraine

Pot 5: Luxembourg, Kosovo

Pot 6: Great Britain (will be placed directly into group A)