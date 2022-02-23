61 teams to feature in bumper younger age category draw event
61 teams are set to discover their opponents in this summer's Men's 18 and 20 younger age category events in a big draw event on Thursday.
The draws will take place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday 24 February at 11:00 CET, streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube channel and the final groups will be reported here on eurohandball.com. This is what we have to look forward to.
Men's 18 EHF EURO
The Men's 18 EHF EURO 2022 will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro on 4-14 August. The participating teams are seeded as follows:
Pot 1: Germany, Croatia, Spain, Slovenia
Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland
Pot 3: Hungary, France, Norway, Italy
Pot 4: Serbia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Poland
The 16 teams will be drawn into four preliminary round groups. As the host, Montenegro has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.
Men’s 18 EHF Championship
24 nations have entered the Men’s 18 EHF Championships 2022, which will be held as three separate competitions in Israel (7-13 August), Latvia (8-14 August) and Ukraine (8-14 August).
Based on the younger age category competitions ranking valid for the M18 EHF EURO 2022 and M18 EHF Championships 2022, the participating teams are divided into three equal value tournaments as follows:
Championship in Israel
Pot 1: Israel, Netherlands
Pot 2: Czech Republic, Lithuania
Pot 3: Greece, Bulgaria
Pot 4: Georgia, Moldova
As the organiser, Israel has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.
Championship in Latvia
Pot 1: Russia, North Macedonia
Pot 2: Switzerland, Latvia
Pot 3: Turkey, Luxembourg
Pot 4: Kosovo, Belgium
As the organiser, Latvia has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.
Championship in Ukraine
Pot 1: Austria, Belarus
Pot 2: Romania, Slovakia
Pot 3: Finland, Ukraine
Pot 4: Estonia, Great Britain
As the organiser, Ukraine has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.
Men’s 20 EHF Championships
21 nations have entered the Men’s 20 EHF Championships 2022, which will be divided into two competitions. Varna, Bulgaria will host both events, with Championship 1 taking place on 1-10 July and Championship 2 on 14-23 July.
10 teams will compete in Championship 1, which will see two groups of five drawn.
Pot 1: Russia, Austria
Pot 2: Netherlands, Czech Republic
Pot 3: Slovakia, Latvia
Pot 4: Turkey, Finland
Pot 5: Bulgaria, Georgia
As the organiser, Bulgaria has the right to choose which group to join once the other rows have been determined.
11 teams will compete in Championship 2, with six teams in group A and five in group B.
Pot 1: Israel, Belarus
Pot 2: North Macedonia, Switzerland
Pot 3: Romania, Lithuania
Pot 4: Greece, Ukraine
Pot 5: Luxembourg, Kosovo
Pot 6: Great Britain (will be placed directly into group A)