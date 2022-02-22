EHF European League
Sporting CP hand Tatabanya heavy defeat
Sporting CP started the game at full throttle and the second half was even better. The green and white team were inspired tonight and never lost the lead from the first to the last second.
In this way, Sporting CP add the fourth victory in the EHF European League with a performance that will please the eyes.
GROUP D
Sporting CP (POR) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 34:26 (15:13)
- the Lions scored the first goal of the game and never lost the advantage
- the Portuguese side returned to winning ways in the competition while with Tatabanya the reverse happened
- Manuel Gaspar collected seven saves during the game
- Francisco Costa scored six goals for Sporting CP
- Balogh scored eight times for Tatabanya
Gassama and Costa made the difference
This duo combined 11 goals and many moments of magic. With this inspiration, strong mentality and with a very strong team game, the Lions did not give any chance to the Hungarian side.
We gained intensity throughout the game and we played as fast as we like. We succeeded in defense and did fast breaks well. Congratulations to my players, who played well.
They were leading from the first moment until the end. They controlled the game. I also have to congratulate Sporting CP for everything they are doing this season and wish them good luck. We should regenerate as fast as we can because we will have important games in the next days.