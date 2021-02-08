7 days of handball and 44 games on EHFTV

Strap yourselves in for a handball marathon this week with European club action hitting your screens each and every day on EHFTV.

44 matches will be streamed live across all six competitions, guaranteeing there will be something for all handball fans to enjoy on your favourite handball streaming platform.

The fun begins on Monday with a top clash in the DELO EHF Champions League between Vipers Kristiansand and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, followed by the men taking centre stage on Tuesday with the European League and EHF Champions League.

On Wednesday, HBC Nantes and Aalborg Håndbold face off in Match of the Week with commentary from Chris O’Reilly for the EHF Champions League clash.

Following more EHF Champions League action on Thursday, there is European League action to enjoy on Friday.

We are spoiled for on the weekend with games from each of the six competitions featured, including Match of the Week in the DELO EHF Champions League, to be announced on Thursday.

Monday 8 February

DELO EHF Champions League

Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (17:30 CET)

Tuesday 9 February

EHF Champions League Men

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško vs HC PPD Zagreb (18:45 CET)

Lomza Vive Kielce vs FC Porto (18:45 CET)

Barça vs Telekom Veszprém HC (20:45 CET)

EHF European League Men

IFK Kristianstad vs Füchse Berlin (18:45 CET)

GOG vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (18:45 CET)

Fivers vs Orlen Wisla Plock (20:45 CET)

USAM Nimes Gard vs TATRAN Presov (20:45 CET)

SC Magdeburg vs Besiktas Aygaz (20:45 CET)

Abanca Ademar Leon vs Chekhovskie medvedi (20:45 CET)

RK Nexe vs Alingsas HK (20:45 CET)

RK Trimo Trebnje vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (20:45 CET)

Wednesday 10 February

DELO EHF Champions League

Vipers Kristiansand vs Rostov-Don (18:45 CET)

EHF Champions League

MOTW: HBC Nantes vs Aalborg Håndbold (20:45 CET)

EHF European League Women

Storhamar Handball Elite vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (16:00 CET)

EHF European League Men

HC Eurofarm Pelister vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (17:00 CET)

Thursday 11 February

EHF Champions League

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs HC Vardar 1961 (18:45 CET)

MOL-Pick Szeged vs FC Porto (18:45 CET)

HC Meshkov Brest vs Lomza Vive Kielce (18:45 CET)

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško vs Telekom Veszprém HC (20:45 CET)

HC PPD Zagreb vs Barça (20:45 CET)

EHF European League Men

Grundfos Tatabanya KC vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (17:00 CET)

Friday 12 February

EHF European League Women

Kuban vs Siófok KC (17:30 CET)

EHF European League Men

Fenix Toulouse Handball vs Chekhovskie medvedi (18:45 CET)

Saturday 13 February

DELO EHF Champions League

Metz Handball vs CSM Bucuresti (16:00 CET)

Rostov-Don vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (16:00 CET)

Vipers Kristiansand vs RK Krim Mercator (18:00 CET)

Buducnost vs HC Podravka Vegeta (18:00 CET)

Györi Audi ETO KC vs CSKA (18:00 CET)

EHF European League Women

Astrakhanochka vs Thüringer HC (14:00 CET)

EHF European Cup Men

Ystads IF vs SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien (20:20 CET)

HC Robe Zubri vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (18:00 CET)

Sunday 14 February

DELO EHF Champions League

Team Esbjerg vs SG BBM Bietigheim (14:00 CET)

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs Odense Håndbold (16:00 CET)

SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs Brest Bretagne Handball (16:00 CET)

EHF Champions League Men

HC Vardar 1961 vs MOL-Pick Szeged (18:00 CET)

HC PPD Zagreb vs HBC Nantes (18:00 CET)

EHF European League Women

HC Zvezda vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (12:00 CET)

Fleury Loiret Handball vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (14:00 CET)

Paris 92 vs Vaci NKSE (16:00 CET)

Nantes Atlantique Handball vs Handball Club Lada (16:00 CET)

EHF European League Men

HC Metalurg vs Orlen Wisla Plock (20:45 CET)

EHF European Cup Men

CSM Bucuresti vs AEK Athens HC (12:00 CET)

EHF European Cup Women

Rocasa Gran Canaria vs Yalikavaksports Club (14:00 CET)