EHF Champions League participations: One Veszprém HC are playing their 31st season, bettered only by HC Zagreb. Industria Kielce are playing their 23rd season in the competition.

All-time ranking: Having won 255 of their 387 EHF Champions League matches so far (plus 22 draws and 109 defeats), Veszprém are ranked second in the all-time table, which is topped by Barça (311 victories in 407 matches); Kielce are ranked fourth with 151 victories in 267 matches (plus 24 draws and 92 defeats).

EHF FINAL4 participations: Veszprém have made it to Cologne seven times, most recently in 2022, and Kielce six times, with 2023 their latest appearance. While Veszprém have lost all their EHF Champions League finals (including the 2002 edition, under a previous format), Kielce have won one of their three finals, against Veszprém in 2016. All of Kielce’s finals were decided after overtime at least: in 2016, the penalty shootout against Veszprém; in 2022, another penalty shootout against Barça; in 2023, overtime against Magdeburg.

EHF Champions League winners in the squads: All Veszprém players who won the trophy in the past have done so with Barça. They are three-time winners Thiagus Petrus and Luka Cindric (who also won the title once with HC Vardar) and Ali Zein, who has one winner's medal. For Kielce, Jorge Maqueda and Alex Dujshebaev are the former champions, as both won the trophy with Vardar. None of the 2016 winners are still in the squad.

Coaches: Both sides count on successful Spanish coaches: Veszprém’s Xavi Pascual won the EHF Champions League three times with Barça (2011, 2015, 2019), while Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev won the trophy as a player for Santander in 1994 and later as coach of Ciudad Real (2006, 2008, 2009) and Kielce (2016). In 2011, Pascual and Dujshebaev met in the final, won by Barça against Ciudad Real.