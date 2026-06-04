CSM youngsters chase Hungarian trio
On Saturday morning at 09:00 CEST, the curtain rises for a premiere in the European Handball Federation’s competition history: the first ever final tournament of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women will throw off in BUD Arena, Budapest, with the two semi-final pairings. FTC will meet DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia while CSM Bucuresti will play against Györi ETO KC. Those four under-17 teams have booked their tickets from the qualification tournaments and now fight for the trophy on the fringes of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in the Hungarian capital.