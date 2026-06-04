The two finalists will even lock horns in the MVM Dome right ahead of the 3/4 placement match of the EHF Champions League, with the champions crowned at half-time of the 3/4 placement match. The BUD Arena was sold out within one hour, which underlines the huge fan interest in this premiere. And the spectators know – at least one finalist will come from Hungary.

In 2025, the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men had its premiere, and Danish side GOG had been the inaugural winners.