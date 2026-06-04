CSM youngsters chase Hungarian trio

CSM youngsters chase Hungarian trio

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EHF / Björn Pazen
04 June 2026, 09:45

On Saturday morning at 09:00 CEST, the curtain rises for a premiere in the European Handball Federation’s competition history: the first ever final tournament of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women will throw off in BUD Arena, Budapest, with the two semi-final pairings. FTC will meet DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia while CSM Bucuresti will play against Györi ETO KC. Those four under-17 teams have booked their tickets from the qualification tournaments and now fight for the trophy on the fringes of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in the Hungarian capital.

The two finalists will even lock horns in the MVM Dome right ahead of the 3/4 placement match of the EHF Champions League, with the champions crowned at half-time of the 3/4 placement match. The BUD Arena was sold out within one hour, which underlines the huge fan interest in this premiere. And the spectators know – at least one finalist will come from Hungary. 

In 2025, the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men had its premiere, and Danish side GOG had been the inaugural winners.

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SEMI-FINALS

FTC (HUN) vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia (HUN)

Saturday 6 June, 09:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • FTC had an easy-going qualification at the tournament in Zagreb, beating Ikast Håndbold 30:23 in the semi-final and hosts Lokomotiva Zagreb 38:22 in the final
  • Boglárka Tóth (14 goals) and Laura Jázmin Tarjányi (12) were FTC’s top scorers in the qualification
  • DVSC from Debrecen won the qualification tournament in Bistrita, Romania, thanks to 30:25 in the semi against German side Dortmund and a 31:20 against the youth team of newly crowned Danish women’s champions Team Esbjerg
  • From a well-balanced team, Kriszta Lovász (10 goals) and Viktória Koleszár (9 goals) stood out in the qualification
  • The women’s teams of both Hungarian powerhouses made it to the knockout stage of the EHF Champions League; DVSC failed in the play-off against Danish side Odense, and Metz eliminated FTC in the quarter-finals

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Antonio Mrkoci
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Antonio Mrkoci

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 6 June, 09:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • CSM beat hosts Kepez BSK 35:28 in the final of their qualification tournament in Ankara, Türkiye, after a close 33:29 against Odense
  • IOutstanding Bucuresti player with 18 goals in both matches was Maria Sprîncenatu, while Maria Antonescu netted nine times in the final
  • Györ won the qualification tournament in Porec, Croatia, by beating Hypo Niederösterreich in the final of two former Champions League winners on the senior level, 32:22 after a 32:24 in the semi-final against Podravka
  • The best qualification scorers in the team of head coach Krisztina Pigniczki (former Györ and Hungary star) were Ivett Köteles-Baunok (10 goals) and Hanna Marian (11)
  • After the U17 teams lock horns in the EHF Youth Club Trophy, the women’s teams are on the court in the MVM Dome in the semi-finals of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026: Györ face Brest Bretagne, and CSM play against the second French club, Metz

 

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Berke Özkan / Turkish Handball Federation
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Berke Özkan / Turkish Handball Federation

Main photo: Berke Özkan / Turkish Handball Federation

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