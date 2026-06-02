Györ and CSM youth chase trophy in Budapest alongside senior teams

Györ and CSM youth chase trophy in Budapest alongside senior teams

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EHF / Björn Pazen
02 June 2026, 12:00

A special premiere awaits on the fringes of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest: after the highly successful debut for the under-18 men’s teams, the stage is set for the first EHF Youth Club Trophy Women. The participants were confirmed following four intense qualification tournaments for the women’s under-17 sides: three Hungarian sides — Györi ETO KC, FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia — and one Romanian club — CSM Bucuresti — aim for the trophy.

During the weekend of 6/7 June, two clubs aim for trophies in both the EHF Champions League and the EHF Youth Club Trophy: Györi ETO KC and CSM Bucuresti. The sides lock horns in the semi-final of the younger age category competition.

Prior to the premiere of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026, eurohandball.com talked to key staff from both sides — Attila Kun, director of Győri ETO KC Academy, and Alexandru Moise, youth team head coach at CSM Bucuresti — about the new competition, how talents make their way into the clubs and the special motivation of having two teams in Budapest. 

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It is the premiere of the EHF Youth Club Trophy for women’s under-17 teams — how important is it for your club to be a part of the final tournament?

Alexandru Moise: The fact that we qualified for the EHF Youth Club Trophy final tournament in its very first edition means a lot to us. It is proof of the great work done by our club and an example that anything is possible.

Attila Kun: It is very important for us, because it is a confirmation of the professional work that has been carried out for many years at the Győri ETO KC Academy. A competition like this gives our players the opportunity to show themselves in an international environment and compare their level with the best young talents from Europe’s top clubs. It is also something special to be among the participants of the very first FINAL4, as this is a historic milestone for youth handball.

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How do you rate the opportunity to have international matches for your teams in qualification and now in Budapest?

Alexandru Moise: It is an excellent opportunity to be part of a competition of this level, where you face some of the best handball academies in Europe. It can only be seen as a privilege and a great joy for us.

Attila Kun: Domestic competitions are extremely important for development, but international matches provide a completely different level of experience. The players face different playing styles, mentalities and tactical cultures. These situations help develop decision-making, adaptability and mental strength much faster. In Budapest, they also have the chance to compete in the environment of a major event, which is both a huge motivation and a memorable experience for them.

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How important are those matches for the development of your young players? What can they learn?

Alexandru Moise: I believe they can learn and gain a lot from this experience. It is a unique opportunity that can teach you how to manage the emotions and pressure of an international club competition in the future.

Attila Kun: These matches are extremely important. Players learn how to handle pressure, high intensity and the types of situations they will later face at the international level. Besides technical and tactical development, these events also contribute a lot mentally. They learn to take responsibility, make quick decisions and adapt to different game rhythms. At our academy, we always emphasise that one of the most important elements of development is stepping outside the comfort zone.

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Your club is part of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 and the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026 — is this a special motivation for your talents?

Alexandru Moise: It was a huge motivation right from the start of the qualification tournament in Ankara. We knew there was a very good chance we would go to Budapest together with the senior team, who were preparing to play the quarter-finals against Team Esbjerg. We can only be proud and very happy to have the support of the senior team in Budapest, while we will support them in return in achieving the dream of winning the EHF Champions League and the EHF Youth Club Trophy, respectively.

Attila Kun: Yes, it is a huge motivation. Our young players see the work of the world-class senior team every day, and they also feel that there is a real pathway within the club from the academy to the highest level. The fact that they can be part of an event on the same weekend as the senior team makes that dream feel even more realistic and achievable for them.

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How is the transition from talents to the pro team organised within your club? How close is the cooperation of the head coaches and talent coordinators?

Alexandru Moise: It is a very well-structured process. Even before finishing their junior years, talented players come on the senior team’s radar by taking part in some of their training sessions. Many former players who came through our academy have been part of the senior team over the years, and some of them are even part of the squad that will compete in the EHF FINAL4. There has always been a close and strong collaboration between us, a collaboration that has motivated and helped us every single time to achieve our goals. Right before the qualification tournament, Bojana Popovic motivated us and gave us her full support in order to qualify.

Attila Kun: Also at our club, the cooperation between the senior team and the academy is very close. There is constant communication between the coaching staff regarding player development, workload and the next steps in their progression. Several young players regularly train with the first team, and it is important for us that the transition happens gradually and consciously. Our goal is not only for players to debut in the Hungarian league or the Champions League, but also to become stable top-level players in the long term.

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Which players of your current youth team have the best chances to proceed directly among the professionals?

Alexandru Moise: There are many players who can take the step directly into professional handball. It is almost impossible for me to name only a few because I am very optimistic about many of them. There is huge potential within most of the team, especially Maria Petrache, Maria Sprîncenatu, Maria Antonescu, Bianca Zabuliche, Alexia Chiru — and the list could go on.

Attila Kun: Fortunately, we have several players who are close to this level. I would not like to highlight individuals too much because for us, the development process and teamwork are the most important aspects. However, we do have young talents who already train regularly with the first team and also play important roles in their national youth teams. The most important thing now is to support them patiently and professionally in reaching the next level.

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What would it mean for your club to be the very first winners of this competition?

Alexandru Moise: It would mean complete joy, something we would fully enjoy and make the most out of. Our mindset is to come and enjoy every second spent in Budapest, and a victory would represent a moment of pure happiness that we truly want very much.

Attila Kun: It would be a huge professional success, but for us, the result itself is not the only important thing. Winning this competition would confirm that the club’s long-term development philosophy is working successfully at the international level as well. It would also provide enormous motivation for the next generations. At Győri ETO KC, it has always been important not only to be successful in the present but also to continuously build the teams of the future.

Do you think there will be a home advantage for the Hungarian teams or will the CSM fans also come to the youth matches?

Alexandru Moise: No, I do not think there would be an advantage for the Hungarian teams because, especially after the qualification tournament, we felt extraordinary support from the people in Romania. That support became even stronger once the senior team qualified as well, so we are 100 per cent sure that we will have incredible support from the Romanian fans who will come to cheer for both teams and create an atmosphere that can become an advantage for us.

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CSM photos © Berke Özkan / Türkiye Hentbol Federasyonu

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