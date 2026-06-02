Györ and CSM youth chase trophy in Budapest alongside senior teams

What would it mean for your club to be the very first winners of this competition?

Alexandru Moise: It would mean complete joy, something we would fully enjoy and make the most out of. Our mindset is to come and enjoy every second spent in Budapest, and a victory would represent a moment of pure happiness that we truly want very much.

Attila Kun: It would be a huge professional success, but for us, the result itself is not the only important thing. Winning this competition would confirm that the club’s long-term development philosophy is working successfully at the international level as well. It would also provide enormous motivation for the next generations. At Győri ETO KC, it has always been important not only to be successful in the present but also to continuously build the teams of the future.

Do you think there will be a home advantage for the Hungarian teams or will the CSM fans also come to the youth matches?

Alexandru Moise: No, I do not think there would be an advantage for the Hungarian teams because, especially after the qualification tournament, we felt extraordinary support from the people in Romania. That support became even stronger once the senior team qualified as well, so we are 100 per cent sure that we will have incredible support from the Romanian fans who will come to cheer for both teams and create an atmosphere that can become an advantage for us.