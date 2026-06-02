Györ and CSM youth chase trophy in Budapest alongside senior teams
A special premiere awaits on the fringes of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest: after the highly successful debut for the under-18 men’s teams, the stage is set for the first EHF Youth Club Trophy Women. The participants were confirmed following four intense qualification tournaments for the women’s under-17 sides: three Hungarian sides — Györi ETO KC, FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia — and one Romanian club — CSM Bucuresti — aim for the trophy.
During the weekend of 6/7 June, two clubs aim for trophies in both the EHF Champions League and the EHF Youth Club Trophy: Györi ETO KC and CSM Bucuresti. The sides lock horns in the semi-final of the younger age category competition.