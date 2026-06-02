Montenegrin legend Bojana Popovic in the Handball Masterminds hot seat

Montenegrin legend Bojana Popovic in the Handball Masterminds hot seat

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
02 June 2026, 17:00

The latest instalment of the “Handball Masterminds” series, which explores the coaching and tactical philosophies of leading coaches, sees Montenegrin legend Bojana Popovic in the spotlight.

The CSM Bucuresti head coach is in the final stages of preparation for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, where CSM will meet Metz Handball on Saturday 6 June at 15:00 CEST. 

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“They are ready. We didn’t have so many games during this month, May,” says Popovic.

“We have a lot of space to train. Really train together, and to put everything in place. We have a lot of time to make the tactics, to prepare every detail. I can see that motivation and energy in the trainings are always on the highest level, because they really know where they are going.

“They were waiting many years for this, some of them, and the club, CSM, was waiting eight years,” Popovic continues, highlighting how the EHF Champions League 2015/16 title winners last qualified for the EHF FINAL4 in 2018.

“I really think that we have a big chance to do something big. Many girls will leave after this, CSM, and I think they are staying strong together now because they want to do this together.”

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The episode follows the trajectory of Popovic’s career, from her days as a player, in which she won the EHF Champions League six times, through to her gradual transition to coaching — which she reveals was somewhat unexpected, as Popovic has not identified that as a goal when she stepped off the court.

But the game pulled her back in.

Popovic delves deep into her playing style, both how she herself developed her game and how she sees it now as a coach. Creativity is big for Popovic, and her main aim as a coach is to position her players to be able to handle a match as much as possible without her — teach them the tricks then leave them the freedom to use them as they see fit.

“It was my point to put them in this situation — that they need me less and less. If you want to play on the highest level, on the [EHF] FINAL4, in this atmosphere, you need to give them everything until this and then it’s them who needs to take responsibility on this tournament, because I cannot give all information. Everything happens fast,” explains Popovic.

“They need to start to believe in these things: What they are thinking, how they are thinking, how they use the ball, and who is responsible for calling the action, to know why and which action she will call.

“When I come on this level, that they need really less help from me, then I’m really happy. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game that we won or we lost, because I could feel they are there where they need to be.”

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When you want to put some attitude in the girls, of course they have it inside — they just need to wake up.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

From the early days of her coaching career in and for Montenegro, Popovic now has the dual role of head coach of CSM and assistant for Helle Thomsen with Denmark.

“It takes a lot of energy, this job, so if you don’t have really good support from the family, it’s not easy to be on the highest level,” says Popovic.

“I wish in the future there can be more women coaches, because women understand women better. So in the end, it’s also important, this part.”

Coming to the details of the game itself, Popovic is not completely on board with the tactic of playing as fast as possible. She advocates change in tempo and speed in the right moments, but prefers her players to assess what is in front of them properly.

“Now it’s more powerful and more running. I don’t think this part will stop. It means this creativity will be less still. I miss a little bit this part,” Popovic says, coming back to her favourite part of handball.  

As for the EHF FINAL4, where CSM target their second trophy in the top flight, Popovic promises, “We will do everything to change history.”

Watch the Handball Masterminds episode with Popovic here or directly below.

Photos © Niels Husted; Lovegraphy; Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan

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