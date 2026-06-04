CSM Bucuresti will throw off the action against Metz Handball, followed by Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC, with MVM Dome becoming the epicentre of the handball world over the upcoming weekend. Following the semi-finals on Saturday, the trophy and third place will be decided on Sunday.

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 6 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 9-0-3

Last match: Metz Handball vs CSM Bucuresti, 12 January 2025, 27:24 (13:12)