CSM Bucuresti will throw off the action against Metz Handball, followed by Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC, with MVM Dome becoming the epicentre of the handball world over the upcoming weekend. Following the semi-finals on Saturday, the trophy and third place will be decided on Sunday.
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 6 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 9-0-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs CSM Bucuresti, 12 January 2025, 27:24 (13:12)
- Metz are back at the EHF FINAL4 for the third consecutive season after finishing fourth in both 2023/24 and 2024/25; they won the 3/4 placement match in 2021/22, but have never had a semi-final victory in Budapest
- CSM Bucuresti return to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since 2017/18, when the Romanian club finished third; the side took the EHF Champions League trophy on their first appearance in Budapest, in 2015/16
- Metz won each of the past five meetings, both home and away, against CSM, with the latter's last victory coming in 2020
- Metz are joint second on the all-time list of clubs with most EHF FINAL4 appearances (five) behind Györ (11), while CSM are behind them in joint third place with four participations
- Bojana Popovic leads CSM, aiming to become the first woman to win the EHF Champions League as both a player and coach, after lifting the illustrious trophy on six occasions with three different clubs (Slagelse (DEN), Viborg (DEN), Buducnost (MNE)) during her playing career
- both Metz and CSM finished as runners-up in their domestic leagues this season; for Metz, it was the first missed French title since 2020/21, when Brest last snatched the trophy