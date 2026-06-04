Three clubs on the hunt to dethrone Györ in Budapest

Three clubs on the hunt to dethrone Györ in Budapest

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
04 June 2026, 11:00

The Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 begins on Saturday, with four clubs from three countries taking the court for the highly anticipated semi-finals. For three of those sides, the ultimate aim is to dethrone the back-to-back title holders, Györi Audi ETO KC, who in turn hope to make it an EHF Champions League three-peat. 

CSM Bucuresti will throw off the action against Metz Handball, followed by Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC, with MVM Dome becoming the epicentre of the handball world over the upcoming weekend. Following the semi-finals on Saturday, the trophy and third place will be decided on Sunday.

SEMI-FINALS

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 6 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 9-0-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs CSM Bucuresti, 12 January 2025, 27:24 (13:12)

  • Metz are back at the EHF FINAL4 for the third consecutive season after finishing fourth in both 2023/24 and 2024/25; they won the 3/4 placement match in 2021/22, but have never had a semi-final victory in Budapest
  • CSM Bucuresti return to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since 2017/18, when the Romanian club finished third; the side took the EHF Champions League trophy on their first appearance in Budapest, in 2015/16
  • Metz won each of the past five meetings, both home and away, against CSM, with the latter's last victory coming in 2020
  • Metz are joint second on the all-time list of clubs with most EHF FINAL4 appearances (five) behind Györ (11), while CSM are behind them in joint third place with four participations
  • Bojana Popovic leads CSM, aiming to become the first woman to win the EHF Champions League as both a player and coach, after lifting the illustrious trophy on six occasions with three different clubs (Slagelse (DEN), Viborg (DEN), Buducnost (MNE)) during her playing career
  • both Metz and CSM finished as runners-up in their domestic leagues this season; for Metz, it was the first missed French title since 2020/21, when Brest last snatched the trophy

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Nasz Nikolett / Fradi.hu
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Kevin CLEMENT
20260418 Team Esbjerg CSM Bucaresti CSM Bucarest (3)
nhcfoto.dk
20260426 Csmbucuresti Esbjerg 30
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 6 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-5-7
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 18 January 2025, 28:27 (14:13)

  • Brest have made it back to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since 2020/21, when the French club defeated none other than Györ in the semi-final stage, after penalties, then lost to Vipers Kristiansand in the final
  • Györ are the reigning and back-to-back champions; the Hungarian powerhouse's last defeat at the EHF FINAL4 dates to 2022/23, when they lost to eventual winners Vipers Kristiansand in the semi-final
  • Anna Vyakhireva is Brest's top scorer in the EHF Champions League this season, with 104 goals, while Dione Housheer leads Györ with 92
  • Brest's Ana Gros will finish her illustrious career in Budapest, as Slovenian right back retires from active handball; playing for Brest, she was the competition's top scorer in 2021 with 135 goals, and is one of only five players in EHF Champions League Club 1,000 with 1,005 goals scored
  • Coach Per Johansson's squad is on an incredible run this season, as Györ have lost only twice across all competitions; their last defeat occurred in February against Team Esbjerg (33:28)
  • Two other players will end their careers with the conclusion of the EHF FINAL4: Györ's captain Anna Lagerquist and her teammate for both Györ and formerly for Sweden, Nathalie Hagman
  • Brest and Györ travel to Budapest fresh from lifting the domestic championship trophies, with Brest ending Metz’s dominance of four straight seasons on top in France

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BBH - Olivier Stephan 
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BBH - Olivier Stephan 
20260425 ETO Odense 10 E 2
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense Timeout E 2
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC

Main photo © Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC

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