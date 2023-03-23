Aalborg defeat GOG in all-Danish play-off

Felix Claar, Aron Pálmarsson, Lukas Sandell, Jesper Nielsen, Mikkel Hansen, Martin Larsen: the list of injuries in Aalborg Håndbold’s roster was long, but Stefan Madsen and his boys did not let these problems get them down.

Helped by Victor Klove, Mads Hoxer and Marinus Munk, Aalborg dominated the whole game and took a 30:28 victory. Munk, in particular, was impressive, scoring six in his first-ever Machineseeker EHF Champions League match.

But GOG remained in contact, never down by more than four, and their two-goal defeat is a promise for a thriller next week for the return game.