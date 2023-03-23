Final lineup for Graz to be revealed

Ikast Handbold and Neptunes de Nantes had a good day in the office in the first leg of the EHF European League Women quarter-finals. Siófok KC and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund were almost helpless last week, and must now try to make an impressive comeback.

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will seek to overcome a three-goal deficit after a defeat in Romania to SCM Ramnicu Valcea. But the tightest race is the one between Thüringer HC and Sola HK as both sides are trying to reach their first ever EHF Finals.