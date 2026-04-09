Sporting and Veszprém remain in control to book quarter-final berths
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League road-to-Cologne bracket is now complete, following the last two play-off return legs played on Thursday night. After winning by eight on home court last week, Veszprém stayed in control in Paris. Following a strong start, the Hungarian side managed to prevent their opponents’ comeback. Sporting had a tougher evening in Płock, but the Portuguese side scored important goals in the last 10 minutes to stay ahead on aggregate and secure their place in the quarter-finals for the second straight season.
I would like to congratulate to all my players for the big effort they made and I cannot say absolutely nothing to them, because they gave absolutely everything. Even injured or sick players they wanted to play today. Our biggest problem from my point of view was the first half of the first match, but we know that the play-offs last 120 minutes and in this total 120 minutes Sporting was a little bit better than us. Well, I think this is something to learn from for the future.
It was a very tough contest, both at home and away. We started well in attack, but we struggled in the final 10 minutes and did everything we could to stay in the game. In the second half, we showed our experience and played better, which is what secured this result. Congratulations to my players on reaching the quarter-finals. I’m delighted that we’ve progressed. The key to this victory was Mohamed Aly, who was in superb form.
We gave it our all this evening and I’m super proud of the team. Coming in with eight goals to catch up isn’t easy, we had some good moments but in the end it wasn’t enough. We’re obviously very disappointed not to qualify. Now we need to regroup, take the positives from tonight and turn our focus to the championship and the French cup.
I’m very proud of the team and the energy we put into this tie. This was a crazy match, with a fantastic atmosphere. We can draw a lot of energy from this game for the future. We fought for each other - hats off to everyone. We hope not only to maintain our form but to improve it further.