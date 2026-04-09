Sporting and Veszprém remain in control to book quarter-final berths

First-leg result: 29:33; Sporting won 60:58 on aggregate

H2H: 2‑1‑3

Top scorers: Sergei Kosorotov (Płock) 7 goals, Francisco Costa (Sporting) 8 goals

It took six minutes for the hosts to score their first goal of the evening, and by then Sporting were already three goals ahead. The Portuguese side kept their rhythm for 20 minutes, helped by a fantastic Mohamed Aly, who stopped seven shots – including two from the seven‑metre line – early on. But Gergő Fazekas turned the momentum Plock’s way. Scoring three goals in a row, he helped his team net six without reply and, by the break, Plock had almost erased their aggregate deficit. In a tense second half, neither team managed to take real control. For every goal scored by Sergei Kosorotov, Martim or Francisco Costa would answer at the other end. As a result, no side held more than a two‑goal advantage in the final 25 minutes. Only once did Wisla have the chance to extend their lead to two, four minutes before the end, but Mohamed Aly produced a crucial save. And when Francisco Costa levelled the score with less than one minute remaining, it became clear that Sporting were going through.