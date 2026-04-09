Sporting and Veszprém remain in control to book quarter-final berths

Sporting and Veszprém remain in control to book quarter-final berths

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EHF / Kevin Domas
09 April 2026, 22:50

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League road-to-Cologne bracket is now complete, following the last two play-off return legs played on Thursday night. After winning by eight on home court last week, Veszprém stayed in control in Paris. Following a strong start, the Hungarian side managed to prevent their opponents’ comeback. Sporting had a tougher evening in Płock, but the Portuguese side scored important goals in the last 10 minutes to stay ahead on aggregate and secure their place in the quarter-finals for the second straight season.

  • Sporting will play the EHF Champions League quarter-finals for the second time in a row, despite losing by one in Płock (27:28)
  • the Costa brothers were in the spotlight once again for Sporting, with Francisco scoring eight and Martim just one fewer
  • the Portuguese side will face Aalborg in the quarter-finals
  • despite being three goals down in the first half, Veszprém relied on their experience in Paris, coming back on the scoreboard to earn a 35:35 draw
  • Paris’ Kamil Syprzak was the game’s top scorer with 10 goals
  • Veszprém will meet Füchse Berlin in the quarter-finals, with an TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 berth at stake

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Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 28:27 (13:11)

First-leg result: 29:33; Sporting won 60:58 on aggregate
H2H: 2‑1‑3
Top scorers: Sergei Kosorotov (Płock) 7 goals, Francisco Costa (Sporting) 8 goals

It took six minutes for the hosts to score their first goal of the evening, and by then Sporting were already three goals ahead. The Portuguese side kept their rhythm for 20 minutes, helped by a fantastic Mohamed Aly, who stopped seven shots – including two from the seven‑metre line – early on. But Gergő Fazekas turned the momentum Plock’s way. Scoring three goals in a row, he helped his team net six without reply and, by the break, Plock had almost erased their aggregate deficit. In a tense second half, neither team managed to take real control. For every goal scored by Sergei Kosorotov, Martim or Francisco Costa would answer at the other end. As a result, no side held more than a two‑goal advantage in the final 25 minutes. Only once did Wisla have the chance to extend their lead to two, four minutes before the end, but Mohamed Aly produced a crucial save. And when Francisco Costa levelled the score with less than one minute remaining, it became clear that Sporting were going through.

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20260409 WISLA SPORTING 037 (1)
I would like to congratulate to all my players for the big effort they made and I cannot say absolutely nothing to them, because they gave absolutely everything. Even injured or sick players they wanted to play today. Our biggest problem from my point of view was the first half of the first match, but we know that the play-offs last 120 minutes and in this total 120 minutes Sporting was a little bit better than us. Well, I think this is something to learn from for the future.
Xavi Sabate, head coach of Orlen Wisla Plock
20260409 WISLA SPORTING 034
It was a very tough contest, both at home and away. We started well in attack, but we struggled in the final 10 minutes and did everything we could to stay in the game. In the second half, we showed our experience and played better, which is what secured this result. Congratulations to my players on reaching the quarter-finals. I’m delighted that we’ve progressed. The key to this victory was Mohamed Aly, who was in superb form.
Ricardo Costa, head coach of Sporting

Paris Saint‑Germain (FRA) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 35:35 (20:18)

First-leg result: 24:32; Veszprém won 67:59 on aggregate
H2H: 8‑2‑10
Top scorers: Kamil Syprzak (Paris) 10 goals; Nédim Rémili (Veszprém) 7 goals

Despite leading by eight on aggregate at throw‑off, Veszprém pushed hard from the first second. With Rodrigo Corrales in excellent form, the Hungarian side opened an early four‑goal lead and extended their aggregate advantage to 12. Paris took time to respond, but with Elohim Prandi scoring five in the first half alone, they produced a 4:0 run to level the score. They went even further by increasing the pace in every action, briefly taking a three‑goal lead before the break. The second half proved more difficult for PSG, as their goalkeepers struggled to match Rodrigo Corrales’ performance. Matters worsened when Elohim Prandi suffered an injury. Using all their experience, Veszprém stayed focused and did not panic, ultimately securing a draw that was more than enough to see them through.

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Entrainement5 (1)
We gave it our all this evening and I’m super proud of the team. Coming in with eight goals to catch up isn’t easy, we had some good moments but in the end it wasn’t enough. We’re obviously very disappointed not to qualify. Now we need to regroup, take the positives from tonight and turn our focus to the championship and the French cup.
Elohim Prandi, left back of Paris Saint-Germain
Adversaires5
I’m very proud of the team and the energy we put into this tie. This was a crazy match, with a fantastic atmosphere. We can draw a lot of energy from this game for the future. We fought for each other - hats off to everyone. We hope not only to maintain our form but to improve it further.
Nedim Remili, right back of One Veszprém HC

Thursday's action

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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
Entrainement5
@ Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard
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@ Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard
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@ Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard
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@ Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard
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@ Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard
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@ Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard

Photo ©: Jerzy Stankowski, Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard

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