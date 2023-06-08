Indeed, Gómez knows what it takes to become ruthless in this scenario. No player scored more goals than him in Cologne over the last two seasons, with 35 goals.

That puts the right wing, who has scored a total of 57 goals at the EHF FINAL4 in his career, in prime position to overtake all-time EHF FINAL4 top scorer Kiril Lazarov this year. Lazarov netted 68 goals at the final tournament in his career.

But Gómez will never admit to chasing personal records, and it has always been Barça’s teamwork and consistency which have stood out over the past years. A team relying on individual performances will never complete a season where the title is won by securing 20 wins in 20 matches. Nor it will win 48 out of their last 53 games in the European premium competition.

These are the mind-boggling numbers which Barça constantly put up, delivering vintage season after vintage season and consistently boasting the best attack of the Champions League.

In the 2022/23 season so far, Barça have scored 34.8 goals per game, improving their performance from last season by roughly four goals per game and coming close to their record-setting 2020/21 season, when they scored 36 goals per game.

“The season has been good to us. We are still unbeaten, but everything will be decided in Cologne. Therefore, it is not the time to stand still, we need to keep our form and put everything we have still in the tank for the last two games,” adds the right wing.